Vending Machine Market: Technological Advancements Drive Flow in Growth, reaching nearly USD 72.46 Bn. with a CAGR of 8.1% for 2030 Says Stellar Market Research
As per the Stellar Market Research firm, the Vending Machine Market size was valued at USD 42.00 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.1 % with USD 72.46 Bn. from 2024 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2024 ) North America dominated the Vending Machine Market in 2023, accounting for over 30.7% revenue as per Stellar Market Research.
North America is expected to grow steadily, with rise of self-serving technology new market opportunities are opening up. Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth due to increasing urbanization and technological adoption. Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Central & South America show various levels of adoption and growth influenced by regional technological advancements and economic factors.
Increasing demand in institutions and offices, rising trend of convenience food, urbanization, rising disposable income, introduction of cashless payment system, IoT, & smart technology solutions are some of the growth factors.
Vending Machine Market Segment Analysis:
By Type
Beverages
Tobacco
Food vending
By Application
Hotels & Restaurants
Corporate Office
Public Places
By Technology
Semi-Automatic Machine
Smart Machine
Automatic Machine
Vending Machine Market Key Players:
Bank of America Corporation
BNP Paribas
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides end-to-end solutions that go beyond key research technologies to help executives in any organization achieve their mission-critical goals. The research themes include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides end-to-end solutions that go beyond key research technologies to help executives in any organization achieve their mission-critical goals. The research themes include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other sectors.
