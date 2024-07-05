Digital Payment Market reaching nearly USD 244.86 Bn with CAGR of 14.89% by 2030, says Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Digital Payment Market size was valued at USD 92.67 Bn in 2023 and this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.89% with USD 244.86 Bn from 2024 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2024 ) North America dominates Digital Payment Market with 35% of market share , as per Stellar Market Research.
Due to widespread use of credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and online banking the North American region is expected to grow even more. Urope has well-established digital payment infrastructure, with high adoption of contactless payment. For Asia-Pacific region rapid, growth driven markets of countries like China and India are expected to grow significantly during forecast period. Platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay play a significant role in this development.
Online shopping, cryptocurrencies are some of the trends due to which market is growing. The trend of subscription and recurring payments are expected to grow at CAGR of 7.2%. Technological penetration, rising use of smartphone facilitated mobile payments, high speed network, and payment apps are the main driving factors for the market.
Digital Payment Market Segmentation:
By Offering
Solutions
Services
By Transaction Type
Domestic
Cross-border
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Digital Payment Market Key Players:
PayPal Holdings Inc.,
Visa Inc.,
MasterCard Incorporated,
Rupay
com Co. Ltd,
Stellar Market Research is leading IT & Telecom research firm, has also published the following reports:
Digital Education Market size was valued at US$ 25.68 Billion in 2023 and the expected to grow at 31.7% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 176.49 Billion.
US Digital Payment Market size was valued at USD 10.66 trillion in 2023 and the expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 30.5 trillion.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
