Self-Tanning Products Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, reaching US$ 1.76 Bn in 2030 says Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Self-Tanning Products Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This Market is expected to reach US$ 1.29 Bn. in 2023 from US$ 1.76 Bn in 2030.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2024 ) Europe dominates the Self-Tanning Products Market, according to Stellar Market Research
Europe has 35% share in Self-Tanning Products Market, showing shift towards organic and natural lotions. Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing market, showing demand for skincare products from India and China. North & South America showed significant growth during forecast periods.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Self-Tanning-Products-Market/695
Tanning products for body, skin & face are popular in the market. Consumers are showing preference for high-quality eco-friendly DHA and skin-conditioning additives. Tournesol's self-tanning products (February 2019), Bondi Sands' ultra-dark self-tanning foam (January 2017) & Sienna X's new self-tanning products (January 2018) are some of the new products launched recently.
Sustainable initiatives are also part of the market with Beiersdorf and Werner & Mertz's collaboration with Fraunhofer IVV for recycled waste plastic in packaging (July 2020).
Self-Tanning Products Market Segmentation:
by Products
Lotions
Gels
by Application
Men
Women
by Distribution Channel
Online
Convenience store
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Self-Tanning-Products-Market/695
Self-Tanning Products Market Key Players:
Unilever
Avon Products, Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
Christian Dior SE
Tropez Inc.
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Self-Tanning products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This Market is expected to reach 514.76 US$ Mn. in 2030 from 388.55 US$ Mn. in 2023.
Asia Pacific Self-Tanning Products Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This Market is expected to reach US$ 213.99 Mn. in 2029 from 157.25 US$ Mn. in 2023.
