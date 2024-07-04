Epigenetics Market worth $4.3 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 18.3%
Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Trends by Product & Service (Enzymes (DNA-modifying Enzymes), Kits & Reagents (Antibodies), Instrument, Software), Method (DNA Methylation), Technique (NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Oncology, Immunology) - Glo
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2024 ) The report "Epigenetics Market by Product & Service (Enzymes (DNA-modifying Enzymes), Kits & Reagents (Antibodies), Instrument, Software), Method (DNA Methylation), Technique (NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Oncology, Immunology) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure
The global epigenetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3 % during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as as rising investment in R&D, declining sequencing cost & time, favorable government initiatives & funding for epigenetics research, advancement in technology for epigenetic research and increasing demand for epigenetic-based therapeutics.
The kits & reagents segment segment is expected to have the dominant share of the epigenetics market in 2022.
Based on technology, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service. The kits & reagents is further segmented into antibodies, chip-sequencing kits & reagents, whole-genome amplification kits & reagents and 5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis kits & reagents, histones and other kits & reagents. In 2022, the Antibodies segment held the largest share of the epigenetics market. The rising adoption of antibodies in detection, identification, and alteration/modification of proteins followed by their role in monitoring cell regulation & expression are the driving factor for the growth of the antibodies segment during the forecast period.
The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the method segment in the epigenetics market in 2022.
Based on disease indication, the epigenetics market is segmented DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods (non-coding RNA and chromatin remodelling). The DNA methylation segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factor such as efficacy of the DNA methylation technique in oncology studies.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the epigenetics market in 2022.
The Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the epigenetics markets in the region is driven by the expanding international presence of domestic players by adopting strategic agreements, partnerships, and collaborations and Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing Asia Pacific economies.
Key Players
The epigenetics market is moderately consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Abcam plc (UK), Active Motif, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Revvity (US), Qiagen (Germany), New England Biolabs (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Diagenode SA (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) and Epigentek Group Inc. (US) are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
