Deli Meat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching nearly USD 333.80 Bn in 2030 says Stellar Market Research.
As per the Stellar Market Research firm, the Deli Meat Market size was valued at USD 229.47 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 333.80 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2024 ) North America dominates Deli Meat Market with share of 34% in 2023. The changing lifestyles and the need for convenient foods, has increased the prepackaged foods. Asia-Pacific shows to be the fastest growing region with CAGR of 5.5% from 2024-2030. Popularity of RTE and ready-to-cook meats, urbanization, demand for convenient foods are some of the growth drivers in the market. Demand for organic and natural deli meat is also increased. Asia-Pacific shows growth supported by retail expansion and convenience product demand.
New products are being launched which in turn helps the market grow. New product launches are raising awareness, versatility, and availability of innovative flavors. Consumers are focusing on healthy foods and avoidance of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, and toxic pesticides. Companies like Hormel Foods and Boar's Head Brand are strengthening their presence in the organic segment.
Deli Meat Market Segment Analysis:
By Product
Cured deli meat
Uncured deli meat
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Deli Meat Market Key Players:
Boars Head Brand
BRF SA
Cargill Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc.
CrisTim Group
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Processed Meat Market size was valued at US$ 629.38 Bn. in 2023. The Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% over the forecast period.
Artificial Meat Market size was valued at US$ 4.38 Bn in 2023. The Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides end-to-end solutions that go beyond key research technologies to help executives in any organization achieve their mission-critical goals. The research themes include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and com
