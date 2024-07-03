EV Battery Market Projected to Reach $508.8 Billion by 2033
EV Battery Market by Battery Type (Lead-acid, Li-ion, Na-ion, NiMH, SSB), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, ECEV, HEV), Battery Form, Vehicle Type, Material Type, Battery Capacity, Method, Li-ion Battery Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2033
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2024 ) The global EV battery market is projected to grow from USD 132.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 508.8 Billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.4%. The EV battery market is a powerhouse propelling the green revolution, and its growth trajectory is fueled by a complex interplay of forces. Governments worldwide are tightening regulations on carbon emissions, pushing carmakers towards cleaner alternatives like EVs. This creates a massive demand for high-performance batteries, driving innovation and investments in production capacity. Additionally, the fossil fuel rollercoasters of recent times have made the appeal of EVs undeniable. With gasoline and diesel prices fluctuating wildly, the relative stability of electricity costs makes EVs increasingly attractive to cost-conscious consumers.
The BEV segment holds the largest market share. Battery technology developments, notably in terms of energy density, charging speed, and longevity, are making BEVs more appealing to consumers. Companies investing in battery research and development are pushing advancements in this market. Also, Several key automakers have stated that they intend to electrify their car portfolios by launching more BEVs. This transition is expected to have a significant influence on EV battery consumption as automakers ramp up manufacturing to satisfy consumer demand. BEVs are available in multiple segments, including sedan, SUV, and hatchback. Many OEMs are launching EVs to cater to market demand. Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD (China), and Stellantis (Netherlands) are the pure EV companies topping sales, while OEMs such as Nissan, Toyota, and GM are offering tough competition to EV manufacturers. Tesla is a bestseller in North America and Europe, while the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV is a low-cost EV popular in China. Thus, increasing demand for BEVs will drive the growth of the EV battery market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100188347
Solid-state batteries are an emerging technology that offers several potential advantages for EVs. They use solid electrolytes instead of the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. Solid electrolytes are considered safer because they are less prone to issues like leakage, overheating, and fire risks, improving the overall safety of EVs. Solid-state batteries have the potential to enable fast charging times compared to lithium-ion batteries. Their improved conductivity and ability to withstand higher charging rates could significantly reduce charging times, making EVs more convenient for users. For instance, in 2021, Toyota tested one of its prototype vehicles, the LQ Concept, which is equipped with a solid-state battery. In April 2022, Nissan planned to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery by 2028. In October 2023, Toyota secured a deal to mass-produce solid-state EV batteries with a 932-mile range. Using materials developed by Idemitsu Kosan will allow Toyota to commercialize these energy-dense batteries by 2028. Solid-state batteries also have significant potential to increase a vehicle’s range, and it is estimated that the driving range of the Tesla Roadster could be doubled if its battery were to be replaced with a solid-state battery. Such advantages will further boost the solid state battery segment in the forecast period.
The demand for passenger vehicles with battery capacities of up to 200 kWh drives the majority of the EV market. Over the last few years, there has been a shift in customer behavior toward EVs. This is because EVs are less expensive to operate and maintain than ICE vehicles. While the initial costs of EVs are higher than those of comparable ICE automobiles, subsidies granted by various governments for purchasing and charging EVs balance the cost of purchasing EVs for private use, creating a demand for EV batteries in passenger vehicles. Additionally, high-capacity batteries can also be charged faster than smaller batteries. This is because they have more surface area, which allows for more current to flow into and out of the battery. Faster charging times make EVs more convenient to use, as drivers can quickly top up their batteries on the go. Such factors will contribute significantly to the growth of this market. In the majority of countries, trucks are the backbone of the logistics industry. Global regulatory authorities have established targets to attain zero emissions, making the use of alternative fuels such as electricity, particularly for vehicles, essential. As a result, demand for EV batteries in the truck category is likely to rise. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the most typical battery range in medium electric trucks is 70-300 kWh. The range for large trucks is between 200 kWh and one megawatt-hour (MWh). Moreover, battery capacity is directly proportional to battery cost, as battery pricing for large-capacity batteries was initially exorbitant. Various strategies and economies of scale have resulted in a decrease in battery cost/kWh. Research is being conducted to improve the pack size of batteries to serve a wider range of electric commercial vehicles while lowering costs.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for electric passenger cars, especially due to the dominance of China. The market is also expanding in South Korea, India, and Japan as a result of policies and regulations enacted by their respective governments to reduce emissions and encourage the use of green technology. Many governments in the region intend to replace their present public fleets with EVs in the future, fueling demand for EV batteries. In 2022, Song Pro/Plus (BYD), Wulin Honguang Mini (SAIC), Model Y (Tesla), Qin Plus (BYD), Han (BYD), and Donphin (BYD) were the top-selling EVs in Asia Pacific. The growth of the logistics industry is also driving demand for electric commercial vehicles, which drives the need for EV batteries. The growth of the European EV battery market is led by Germany, France, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Norway, among others. These countries are witnessing an increase in EV demand due to the stringent measures implemented by the European Union (EU) for emission regulations and significant subsidies and incentives for buying EVs. Moreover, with advancements in battery technology and focused research, the presence of EVs in the above Asia Pacific countries has grown considerably, leading to a rise in demand for EV batteries. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of lithium-ion mining, driven by booming demand and abundant resources. The region accounts for approximately 65% of the world's lithium mining, with Australia leading the way, contributing over half of that total. With the rising demand for EVs, major EV manufacturers are adopting the backward integration strategy when it comes to battery manufacturing, which will boost the market for EV batteries.
Key Market Players:
The EV battery market is dominated by established players such as CATL (China), LG Energy Solution Ltd. (South Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea).
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100188347
The BEV segment holds the largest market share. Battery technology developments, notably in terms of energy density, charging speed, and longevity, are making BEVs more appealing to consumers. Companies investing in battery research and development are pushing advancements in this market. Also, Several key automakers have stated that they intend to electrify their car portfolios by launching more BEVs. This transition is expected to have a significant influence on EV battery consumption as automakers ramp up manufacturing to satisfy consumer demand. BEVs are available in multiple segments, including sedan, SUV, and hatchback. Many OEMs are launching EVs to cater to market demand. Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD (China), and Stellantis (Netherlands) are the pure EV companies topping sales, while OEMs such as Nissan, Toyota, and GM are offering tough competition to EV manufacturers. Tesla is a bestseller in North America and Europe, while the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV is a low-cost EV popular in China. Thus, increasing demand for BEVs will drive the growth of the EV battery market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100188347
Solid-state batteries are an emerging technology that offers several potential advantages for EVs. They use solid electrolytes instead of the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. Solid electrolytes are considered safer because they are less prone to issues like leakage, overheating, and fire risks, improving the overall safety of EVs. Solid-state batteries have the potential to enable fast charging times compared to lithium-ion batteries. Their improved conductivity and ability to withstand higher charging rates could significantly reduce charging times, making EVs more convenient for users. For instance, in 2021, Toyota tested one of its prototype vehicles, the LQ Concept, which is equipped with a solid-state battery. In April 2022, Nissan planned to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery by 2028. In October 2023, Toyota secured a deal to mass-produce solid-state EV batteries with a 932-mile range. Using materials developed by Idemitsu Kosan will allow Toyota to commercialize these energy-dense batteries by 2028. Solid-state batteries also have significant potential to increase a vehicle’s range, and it is estimated that the driving range of the Tesla Roadster could be doubled if its battery were to be replaced with a solid-state battery. Such advantages will further boost the solid state battery segment in the forecast period.
The demand for passenger vehicles with battery capacities of up to 200 kWh drives the majority of the EV market. Over the last few years, there has been a shift in customer behavior toward EVs. This is because EVs are less expensive to operate and maintain than ICE vehicles. While the initial costs of EVs are higher than those of comparable ICE automobiles, subsidies granted by various governments for purchasing and charging EVs balance the cost of purchasing EVs for private use, creating a demand for EV batteries in passenger vehicles. Additionally, high-capacity batteries can also be charged faster than smaller batteries. This is because they have more surface area, which allows for more current to flow into and out of the battery. Faster charging times make EVs more convenient to use, as drivers can quickly top up their batteries on the go. Such factors will contribute significantly to the growth of this market. In the majority of countries, trucks are the backbone of the logistics industry. Global regulatory authorities have established targets to attain zero emissions, making the use of alternative fuels such as electricity, particularly for vehicles, essential. As a result, demand for EV batteries in the truck category is likely to rise. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the most typical battery range in medium electric trucks is 70-300 kWh. The range for large trucks is between 200 kWh and one megawatt-hour (MWh). Moreover, battery capacity is directly proportional to battery cost, as battery pricing for large-capacity batteries was initially exorbitant. Various strategies and economies of scale have resulted in a decrease in battery cost/kWh. Research is being conducted to improve the pack size of batteries to serve a wider range of electric commercial vehicles while lowering costs.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for electric passenger cars, especially due to the dominance of China. The market is also expanding in South Korea, India, and Japan as a result of policies and regulations enacted by their respective governments to reduce emissions and encourage the use of green technology. Many governments in the region intend to replace their present public fleets with EVs in the future, fueling demand for EV batteries. In 2022, Song Pro/Plus (BYD), Wulin Honguang Mini (SAIC), Model Y (Tesla), Qin Plus (BYD), Han (BYD), and Donphin (BYD) were the top-selling EVs in Asia Pacific. The growth of the logistics industry is also driving demand for electric commercial vehicles, which drives the need for EV batteries. The growth of the European EV battery market is led by Germany, France, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Norway, among others. These countries are witnessing an increase in EV demand due to the stringent measures implemented by the European Union (EU) for emission regulations and significant subsidies and incentives for buying EVs. Moreover, with advancements in battery technology and focused research, the presence of EVs in the above Asia Pacific countries has grown considerably, leading to a rise in demand for EV batteries. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of lithium-ion mining, driven by booming demand and abundant resources. The region accounts for approximately 65% of the world's lithium mining, with Australia leading the way, contributing over half of that total. With the rising demand for EVs, major EV manufacturers are adopting the backward integration strategy when it comes to battery manufacturing, which will boost the market for EV batteries.
Key Market Players:
The EV battery market is dominated by established players such as CATL (China), LG Energy Solution Ltd. (South Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea).
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100188347
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results