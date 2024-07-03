Nematicide Market to Reach $3.0 billion by 2027
The global nematicide market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2024 ) The global nematicide market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The nematicide market has been influenced by some of the macro indicators witnessed across the globe. The food prices have been a significant issue owing to the shortage in the supply of agricultural products across different countries, such as Ghana in west Africa, Nepal in south asia, United Kingdom which gets very little contribution from its agricultural activities to its GDP. This has increased the necessity to identify different effective ways to increase crop yield, of which one has been the usage of crop protection chemicals, which act as indicators in demand for nematicides. This would prove strong enough to drive the market significantly in terms of value sales during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193252005
BASF SE offers a wide range of crop products and solutions in agriculture, nutrition & care in the North American market.
The market for nematicides is growing in North America, owing to the widening scope of applications in the agricultural sector for adoption in field, vegetable, and fruit crops. Some of the majorly grown crops in the region include cotton, soybean, tomatoes, grapes, corn, pome fruits, and stone fruits. These crops are prone to attack from major nematode types such as root-knot, potato-cyst nematodes, and lesion nematodes, among others. High acreages under field crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton and increasing case of infestation by nematodes on these crops in the US and Mexico are driving the growth of nematicide application in field crops. Key players in the region are Corteva agriscience (US), American Vanguard corporation (US), FMC Corporation (US).
The biological segment is the fastest growing in the market, owing to the increase in awareness among growers and farmers about the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.
Biological crop protection solutions are derived from a variety of microorganisms. They may contain microorganisms, the metabolites they produce, or a combination of the two. They can be natural, alive, dead, or even genetically engineered. Biocontrol solutions based on microorganisms and their products have proven to be more effective and environmentally friendly than synthetic crop protection solutions, leading to their widespread adoption in biocontrol strategies across the globe.
North America is projected to reach USD 0.91 Billion during the forecast period.
In 2021, North America accounted for a market share of 31.60 % in the global nematicide market. With the rising disposable income among the consumers in the US and Mexico, the shift toward the use of recreational services is higher, as a result of which the demand for planting turf & grasses in amusement parks, shopping malls, and residential areas have increased. Turf & grasses are majorly affected by lesion and root-knot nematodes, due to which they stop responding to irrigation. Likewise, the growing international and domestic demand for fruits, vegetables, and field crops alongside the strong focus on the adoption of organic farming is driving the market for bionematicides in the region.
The key players in this market include Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), American Vanguard corporation (US).
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=193252005
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193252005
BASF SE offers a wide range of crop products and solutions in agriculture, nutrition & care in the North American market.
The market for nematicides is growing in North America, owing to the widening scope of applications in the agricultural sector for adoption in field, vegetable, and fruit crops. Some of the majorly grown crops in the region include cotton, soybean, tomatoes, grapes, corn, pome fruits, and stone fruits. These crops are prone to attack from major nematode types such as root-knot, potato-cyst nematodes, and lesion nematodes, among others. High acreages under field crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton and increasing case of infestation by nematodes on these crops in the US and Mexico are driving the growth of nematicide application in field crops. Key players in the region are Corteva agriscience (US), American Vanguard corporation (US), FMC Corporation (US).
The biological segment is the fastest growing in the market, owing to the increase in awareness among growers and farmers about the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.
Biological crop protection solutions are derived from a variety of microorganisms. They may contain microorganisms, the metabolites they produce, or a combination of the two. They can be natural, alive, dead, or even genetically engineered. Biocontrol solutions based on microorganisms and their products have proven to be more effective and environmentally friendly than synthetic crop protection solutions, leading to their widespread adoption in biocontrol strategies across the globe.
North America is projected to reach USD 0.91 Billion during the forecast period.
In 2021, North America accounted for a market share of 31.60 % in the global nematicide market. With the rising disposable income among the consumers in the US and Mexico, the shift toward the use of recreational services is higher, as a result of which the demand for planting turf & grasses in amusement parks, shopping malls, and residential areas have increased. Turf & grasses are majorly affected by lesion and root-knot nematodes, due to which they stop responding to irrigation. Likewise, the growing international and domestic demand for fruits, vegetables, and field crops alongside the strong focus on the adoption of organic farming is driving the market for bionematicides in the region.
The key players in this market include Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), American Vanguard corporation (US).
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=193252005
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results