India Agrochemical Market to reach nearly USD 36.84 Mn with a CAGR of 4% as per Maximize Market Research
As per Maximize Market research, India Agrochemical Market size was valued at USD 30.28 Mn. in 2022 and the Potable Water Tank Coating total revenue is expected to grow by 4.00 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 36.84 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2024 ) Population growth in India drives India Agrochemical Market, says maximize Market Research.
Rising population, has shifted the consumption patterns in India while driving the need to increase production and meet nutritional needs. Shrinking agricultural land, pest and disease, pesticide residues in food causing developmental and neurological problems, cancer, and endocrine disruption are some of the challenges. Declining pollinators, loss of biodiversity are some of the major concerns.
The need for effective pest control & weed management, and improving productivity through agrochemicals will boost the market. The high cost of agrochemicals can be a barrier for small scale farmers.
Market shows growing opportunity with rising demand for Herbicides and Fungicides makes it a key growth segment as per Maximize Market Research. There is a need for shift from traditional agriculture to Horticulture. Development of safe and sustainable agrochemicals, promotion of responsible use and farmer education will help mitigate the risks.
India Agrochemical Market Segmentation
By Product
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
Bio-pesticides
By Application
Cereals & Grains
Vegetables & Fruits
Oilseed & Pulses
Other
India Agrochemical Market Key Players:
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
Yara International
Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
The India Coating Market size was valued at USD 619.09 INR Bn in 2023 and the total India Coating revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2024 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 896.38 INR Bn by 2029.
The Global Agrochemicals Market size was valued at USD 225.79 Billion in 2023 and the total Agrochemicals revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 301.15 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
