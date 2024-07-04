Waste Oil Market to grow upto US$ 117.28 Bn at CAGR of 6.1% As per Maximize Market research
As per Maximize Market research, the Waste Oil Market was valued at US$ 77.48 Bn in 2023. Global Waste Oil Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 117.28 Bn over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2024 ) Asia-Pacific dominated the Waste Oil Market in 2023 as per Maximize Market Research.
The automotive and industrial sectors are expanding in countries like China, Japan, and India driving the market. North America leads the market with a nationwide network of treatment facilities and service centers.
As per Environmental Protection Agency over 200 million gallons of waste oil gets improperly disposed of in US. Some programs like India’s Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) gathers and treats used cooking oil. High crude oil prices drives the need for waste oil production due to its sustainable usage and recycling.
The use of technology like robotics in leak detection, serving nuclear, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries are some of the opportunities in the market. High installation cost prevents small enterprises from adapting it.
Waste Oil Market Segmentation
By Type
Refrigeration & Compressor oils,
Lubricants,
Metal working fluid & oils
By Technology
Distillation Hydrogen Treatment
Vacuum Distillation Process
Thin Film Evaporation
Others
By Application
Special Space Heaters, Waste Oil Boilers
Asphatt Plants
Steel Mills
Re-refiners
Biodiesel
Others
Waste Oil Key Players:
J.J. Richards and Sons Pty Ltd
Goins Waste Oil Company Inc.
Enva (Rilta Environmental Ltd)
All Waste Matters Ltd
Alexandria Petroleum Company
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
