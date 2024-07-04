Canada Electric Car Market expected to reach 139,846.47 thousand units by 2029 exhibiting a CAGR of 20.2% as per Maximize Market Research
As per Maximize Market research, Canada Electric Car Market volume was 38576.27 thousand units in 2022 and is expected to reach 139,846.47 thousand units by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2024 ) Canada Electric Car Market saw Electrical Vehicle sale increased 30% in first half of 2022 as per Maximize Market Research.
First half of 2022 saw 1 in 14 cars were full electric or plug-in hybrid, from 1 in 20 of 2021. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed that one-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity, with targets of 60% by 2030 and all passenger vehicles by 2035.
Canada Electric Car Market to contribute reduced target of 12 megatonnes of CO2 by 2030 as per Maximize Research.
Canadian govern has incentivised iZEVs, BEVs, PHEVs, HFCVs driving the market growth.
Canada Electric Car Market Segmentation
By Technology BEV
HEV
PHEV
By Battery Type
Lithium-ion Batteries
NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) Batteries
LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Batteries
Solid State Batteries
By Product Sedans
SUVs/Crossovers
Hatchbacks
Minivans
Sports Cars
Vans
By Price Range
Low-Priced Electric Cars
Mid-Priced Electric Cars
Luxury Electric Cars
By Car Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Cars
Shared Mobility
By Charging Point
Normal Charging
Super Charging
By End User
Personal Users
Government Organizations
Shared Mobility Provider
Canada Electric Car Market Key Players:
Electra Meccanica
Daymak
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC)
Campagna Motors
Tesla
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
