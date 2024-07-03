Automated Optical Inspection Market Size and Forecast (2024-2030)
As Per Stellar Market Research, Automated Optical Inspection Market was valued nearly US$ 924.09 Mn. in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76 % and is expected to reach at US$ 2574.11 Mn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2024 ) Presence of major electronics and PCB manufacturers in the region coupled with low labour cost favours the Asia-Pacific market. With countries like China & India having high disposable income, increases the demand for consumer electronics and vehicles, driving the market further.
In January 2020 Koh Young installed two Zenith 2 3D AOI systems at Custom Interconnect Ltd. This enhances the system with fully 3D light metrology with 8 light projectors, while providing accurate measurements.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Automated-Optical-Inspection-System-Market/369
Saki Corporation integrated a 3D AOI and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) systems in Fuji America’s smart factory SMT line. This esures high quality and reliability standards for Fuji’s PCBs.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Automated-Optical-Inspection-System-Market/369
Automated Optical Inspection Market Segmentation
By Application:
Fabrication Phase
Assembly Phase
By Type:
2D AOI System
3D AOI System
By Technology:
Inline AOI System
Offline AOI System
By Industry:
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive
Medical Devices
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Electroncis
Energy & Power
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Automated-Optical-Inspection-System-Market/369
Automated Optical Inspection Market Key Players include
Test research
Omron
Viscom
Aki corporation
Nordson
Stellar Market Research is leading Automation and Control research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fire Door Market size was valued at USD 13.79 Billion in 2023 and the total Market revenue is expected to grow at 6.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.87 Billion.
Middle East and Africa Fan Coils Market was valued at USD 22.23 Million in 2023. The Middle East and Africa Fan Coils Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
In January 2020 Koh Young installed two Zenith 2 3D AOI systems at Custom Interconnect Ltd. This enhances the system with fully 3D light metrology with 8 light projectors, while providing accurate measurements.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Automated-Optical-Inspection-System-Market/369
Saki Corporation integrated a 3D AOI and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) systems in Fuji America’s smart factory SMT line. This esures high quality and reliability standards for Fuji’s PCBs.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Automated-Optical-Inspection-System-Market/369
Automated Optical Inspection Market Segmentation
By Application:
Fabrication Phase
Assembly Phase
By Type:
2D AOI System
3D AOI System
By Technology:
Inline AOI System
Offline AOI System
By Industry:
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive
Medical Devices
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Electroncis
Energy & Power
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Automated-Optical-Inspection-System-Market/369
Automated Optical Inspection Market Key Players include
Test research
Omron
Viscom
Aki corporation
Nordson
Stellar Market Research is leading Automation and Control research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fire Door Market size was valued at USD 13.79 Billion in 2023 and the total Market revenue is expected to grow at 6.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.87 Billion.
Middle East and Africa Fan Coils Market was valued at USD 22.23 Million in 2023. The Middle East and Africa Fan Coils Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results