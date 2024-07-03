Europe is expected to dominate the Smoked Fish Market by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
Europe is expected to grow by 56% over the forecast period in Smoked Fish Market. Countries like Germany, France, UK, and Italy are key market. With urbanization and lifestyle change the spending capacity of population has increased. The increase in conve
Environmental concerns, along with high prices of gods, shorter shelf life, and alternate food competition are some of the major restraints.
Leroy's Investment: NOK 158 million in a factory specializing in king crab and high-quality white fish (September 5, 2023).
Mowi's Sustainability Ranking: Ranked as the world’s most sustainable animal protein producer for the fifth consecutive year (November 7, 2023).
High Liner Foods' Investment: $5 million investment in Norcod AS, a sustainable cod aquaculture company (February 29, 2024).
Smoked Fish Market Segmentation
By Method
Hot Smoked Fish
Cold Smoked Fish
By Product
Smoked salmon
Smoked mackerel
Smoked herring
Smoked trout
Other smoked fish
By Application
Food Service Sector
Retail Sector
Key Players includes
Leroy - Norway
Maisadour - France
2Sisters Food Group - United Kingdom
Foppen - Netherlands
Der Friedrichs – Germany
Whey Protein Market size was valued at USD 8.86 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 16.64 Bn. by 2030.
Ascorbic Acid Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.02 Bn. by 2030.
