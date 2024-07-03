Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market: Future of Blood Collection and Market Analysis (2024-2030)
As Per Stellar Market Research Market, Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market size was valued at US$ 583.85 Million in 2023 and the Market revenue is expected to grow at 9.67% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US $ 1114.07 Million.
Since starting the use of PVC for blood bags in 1970’s, the system is better enabled for separation and targeted treatment of hematological conditions such as anemia, hemochromatosis, and leucocytosis. Government initiatives and blood donations programs are the driving factors of the market. In 2020, India’s efforts towards WHO’s goal of 100% self-sufficiency, faces 2 million units shortfall annually. Over 1.25 million deaths occur annually due to road accidents, and road accidents are projected to become 6th leading cause of death by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research. Johns Hopkins University is researching the use of drones for blood transport to remote or time-sensitive locations. RFID technologies are increasing, enhancing the inventory management and improving data & tracking for existing systems.
North America dominated the Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market in 2023, as per Stellar Market Research.
Rise in blood-related illnesses in North America is the leading cause of markets drive. China is expected to grow with a notable CAGR.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Single blood bag
Double blood bag
Triple blood bag
Quadruple blood bag
By End-Use
Hospitals
NGOs (Non-Government Organization)
Blood Banks
Home Healthcare
Market’s Key Players include
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Weigao (China)
Fresenius SE & Co. (Germany)
Grifols S.A. (Spain)
HLL Lifecare Limited (India)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
