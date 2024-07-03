Germany Coffee Market is to Reach USD 10.36 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 3.16% To Forecast 2024- 2032
The German coffee market is a thriving industry, driven by a mix of well-established international coffee brands and a growing number of local roasters and coffee shops. This blend of options caters to the rising demand for high-quality and ethically-sour
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2024 ) Germany Coffee Market size was valued at USD 7.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.36 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.16%.
Pune, 02, July 2024: The Germany Coffee Market was valued at USD 7.83 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.36 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.16%. Coffee, a popular beverage, is made from roasted coffee beans, and berry seeds produced by specific coffee types. The color changes from green to bright red, indicating berry ripeness. The caffeine content in coffee provides a refreshing effect. The Universal Trade Zone (UTZ) certification program ensures product reliability and standardizes sustainable agriculture practices. The coffee market, despite challenges like fluctuating prices and supply chain disruptions, remains resilient and adaptable. Key players introduce new products and marketing strategies to maintain market share. Germany's focus on sustainability, innovation, and premium coffee experiences presents a dynamic future for local and international producers. Recent sources and market reports provide the most current insights.
Germany Coffee's Key Competitors include:
Nestlé Deutschland AG (Switzerland), illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Starbucks Coffee Deutschland Ltd. & Co. KG (US), Franke Coffee Systems GmbH (Switzerland), WITTENBORG (Netherlands), Tchibo GmbH (Germany), Melitta Group (Germany), J. Darboven GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), WMF Group GmbH (Germany), Kaffee Partner GmbH (Germany), and other major players.
Request a sample copy of the report:
https://pristineintelligence.com/request-sample/germany-coffee-market-101
Germany Coffee Market Dynamics
Germany's Coffee Market, the largest in Europe, accounts for 29% of total European coffee consumption. With 96% of imported coffee coming from producing countries, Germany's demand is driven by population growth, disposable income, and busy lifestyles. The country is Europe's largest importer of green coffee beans and has a large coffee roasting industry. Sustainability commitments are becoming increasingly important. Germany's private-label coffee market, which accounted for 45% of the retail market in 2023, is gaining popularity due to its competitive prices and similar quality to branded products. Organic private-label brands like REWE Bio and Aldi Bio are popular in the market. The country is also a major market for Fairtrade-certified coffee, with 31,000 tonnes sold in 2020, accounting for 5% of the market. 75% of Fairtrade-certified coffee sold in Germany is certified organic. Key suppliers of Fairtrade-certified coffees to Germany include Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Peru.
Germany's coffee market is experiencing growth due to a growing preference for specialty coffee and freshly ground coffee pods. The rise of specialty cafes, office consumption, and in-house brewing drives this. Consumers are increasingly making coffee at home from roasted whole grains, leading to a rise in fresh coffee production. Despite government bans on coffee pods, Germany is a pioneer in office coffee consumption, with main players offering freshly brewed coffee made from whole roasted beans.
Germany Coffee Market Regional Insights
Germany's high per capita coffee consumption rate of around 169 liters per year, coupled with a strong coffee culture and well-established infrastructure, has led to a growing demand for coffee. Leading coffee companies like Tchibo, Jacobs, and Melitta have a strong presence in the German market, driving its growth. German consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality coffee, leading to a growing demand for specialty coffees like single-origin and fairtrade coffees. As the largest coffee market in Europe and the third largest in the world, Germany's coffee market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand from both consumers and businesses.
Request for Report Customization:
https://pristineintelligence.com/request-customization/germany-coffee-market-101
Germany Coffee Market Segment Analysis
By Speciality Coffee
• Single-Origin Coffee
• Micro-Lot Coffee
• Organic Coffee
• Direct Trade Coffee
• Cold Brew & Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
• Others
The organic coffee segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to growing awareness of the benefits of organic food and beverages, such as higher nutritional content, lower environmental impact, and ethical production methods. The availability of organic coffee in Germany has increased significantly due to factors such as the growing demand, number of organic coffee roasters and retailers, and the availability of organic coffee beans from around the world. Organic coffee has been effectively marketed in Germany through advertising, product labeling, and in-store promotions, creating a positive image of the product in the minds of German consumers.
By Forms
• Whole Coffee Beans
• Ground Coffee
• Instant Coffee
• Coffee Pods & Capsules
• Espresso
• Others
By Source
• Arabica
• Robusta
By Process
• Caffeinated
• Decaffeinated
By Flavors
• Vanilla
• Caramel
• Hazelnut
• Mocha
• Cinnamon
• Others
By End-Users
• Individual Coffee Drinkers
• Coffee Shop Patrons
• Office & Workplace Consumers
• Catering & Hospitality Industry
• Bakeries & Dessert Shops
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• On-trade
• Off-trade
GLOBAL COFFEE MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Germany Coffee Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Germany Coffee market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Germany Coffee market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Germany Coffee market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Germany Coffee market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Germany Coffee market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Germany Coffee market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Germany Coffee market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Germany Coffee market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Germany Coffee Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Germany Coffee Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Germany Coffee Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Pristine Intelligence LLP, a prominent Food and Beverages Industry research firm, has released the following reports:
• Global Fermented Milk Market: The Fermented Milk Market Size Was Valued at USD 53.38 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 111.62 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.54% From 2024-2032
• Global Jelly Pudding Market: The Jelly Pudding Market Size Was Valued at USD 17.96 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 25.17 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.82% From 2024-2032.
About Us:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird's eye view of a market to our esteemed client.
Our team at Pristine Intelligence focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Pristine Intelligence's extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact Us:
Office No 101, Saudamini Commercial Complex,
Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud,
Pune, Maharashtra,
India - 411038
(+1) 773 382 1049
+91 - 81800 - 96367
Email: sales@pristineintelligence.com
Pune, 02, July 2024: The Germany Coffee Market was valued at USD 7.83 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.36 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.16%. Coffee, a popular beverage, is made from roasted coffee beans, and berry seeds produced by specific coffee types. The color changes from green to bright red, indicating berry ripeness. The caffeine content in coffee provides a refreshing effect. The Universal Trade Zone (UTZ) certification program ensures product reliability and standardizes sustainable agriculture practices. The coffee market, despite challenges like fluctuating prices and supply chain disruptions, remains resilient and adaptable. Key players introduce new products and marketing strategies to maintain market share. Germany's focus on sustainability, innovation, and premium coffee experiences presents a dynamic future for local and international producers. Recent sources and market reports provide the most current insights.
Germany Coffee's Key Competitors include:
Nestlé Deutschland AG (Switzerland), illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Starbucks Coffee Deutschland Ltd. & Co. KG (US), Franke Coffee Systems GmbH (Switzerland), WITTENBORG (Netherlands), Tchibo GmbH (Germany), Melitta Group (Germany), J. Darboven GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), WMF Group GmbH (Germany), Kaffee Partner GmbH (Germany), and other major players.
Request a sample copy of the report:
https://pristineintelligence.com/request-sample/germany-coffee-market-101
Germany Coffee Market Dynamics
Germany's Coffee Market, the largest in Europe, accounts for 29% of total European coffee consumption. With 96% of imported coffee coming from producing countries, Germany's demand is driven by population growth, disposable income, and busy lifestyles. The country is Europe's largest importer of green coffee beans and has a large coffee roasting industry. Sustainability commitments are becoming increasingly important. Germany's private-label coffee market, which accounted for 45% of the retail market in 2023, is gaining popularity due to its competitive prices and similar quality to branded products. Organic private-label brands like REWE Bio and Aldi Bio are popular in the market. The country is also a major market for Fairtrade-certified coffee, with 31,000 tonnes sold in 2020, accounting for 5% of the market. 75% of Fairtrade-certified coffee sold in Germany is certified organic. Key suppliers of Fairtrade-certified coffees to Germany include Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Peru.
Germany's coffee market is experiencing growth due to a growing preference for specialty coffee and freshly ground coffee pods. The rise of specialty cafes, office consumption, and in-house brewing drives this. Consumers are increasingly making coffee at home from roasted whole grains, leading to a rise in fresh coffee production. Despite government bans on coffee pods, Germany is a pioneer in office coffee consumption, with main players offering freshly brewed coffee made from whole roasted beans.
Germany Coffee Market Regional Insights
Germany's high per capita coffee consumption rate of around 169 liters per year, coupled with a strong coffee culture and well-established infrastructure, has led to a growing demand for coffee. Leading coffee companies like Tchibo, Jacobs, and Melitta have a strong presence in the German market, driving its growth. German consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality coffee, leading to a growing demand for specialty coffees like single-origin and fairtrade coffees. As the largest coffee market in Europe and the third largest in the world, Germany's coffee market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand from both consumers and businesses.
Request for Report Customization:
https://pristineintelligence.com/request-customization/germany-coffee-market-101
Germany Coffee Market Segment Analysis
By Speciality Coffee
• Single-Origin Coffee
• Micro-Lot Coffee
• Organic Coffee
• Direct Trade Coffee
• Cold Brew & Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
• Others
The organic coffee segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to growing awareness of the benefits of organic food and beverages, such as higher nutritional content, lower environmental impact, and ethical production methods. The availability of organic coffee in Germany has increased significantly due to factors such as the growing demand, number of organic coffee roasters and retailers, and the availability of organic coffee beans from around the world. Organic coffee has been effectively marketed in Germany through advertising, product labeling, and in-store promotions, creating a positive image of the product in the minds of German consumers.
By Forms
• Whole Coffee Beans
• Ground Coffee
• Instant Coffee
• Coffee Pods & Capsules
• Espresso
• Others
By Source
• Arabica
• Robusta
By Process
• Caffeinated
• Decaffeinated
By Flavors
• Vanilla
• Caramel
• Hazelnut
• Mocha
• Cinnamon
• Others
By End-Users
• Individual Coffee Drinkers
• Coffee Shop Patrons
• Office & Workplace Consumers
• Catering & Hospitality Industry
• Bakeries & Dessert Shops
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• On-trade
• Off-trade
GLOBAL COFFEE MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Germany Coffee Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Germany Coffee market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Germany Coffee market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Germany Coffee market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Germany Coffee market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Germany Coffee market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Germany Coffee market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Germany Coffee market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Germany Coffee market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Germany Coffee Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Germany Coffee Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Germany Coffee Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Pristine Intelligence LLP, a prominent Food and Beverages Industry research firm, has released the following reports:
• Global Fermented Milk Market: The Fermented Milk Market Size Was Valued at USD 53.38 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 111.62 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.54% From 2024-2032
• Global Jelly Pudding Market: The Jelly Pudding Market Size Was Valued at USD 17.96 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 25.17 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.82% From 2024-2032.
About Us:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird's eye view of a market to our esteemed client.
Our team at Pristine Intelligence focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Pristine Intelligence's extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact Us:
Office No 101, Saudamini Commercial Complex,
Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud,
Pune, Maharashtra,
India - 411038
(+1) 773 382 1049
+91 - 81800 - 96367
Email: sales@pristineintelligence.com
Contact Information:
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results