High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market worth $44.5 billion by 2028
High Throughput Screening Market by Product (Instrument, Consumable, Service), Technology (Cell-based Assays, Lab-on-a-Chip, Label-free), Application (Drug Discovery, Life Sciences Research), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2024 ) The report "High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market by Product (Instrument, Consumable, Service), Technology (Cell-based Assays, Lab-on-a-Chip, Label-free), Application (Drug Discovery, Life Sciences Research), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2028 from USD 25.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134981950
The global high throughput screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D spending in the HTS market. Increased R&D spending can serve as a driving force for the HTS market due to expanded drug discovery efforts, a focus on personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative research efforts.
The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.
On the basis type of product & service, the high-throughput screening market is broadly segmented into consumables , instruments, services, and software. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market. This can primarily be attributed to the wide use of reagents & assay kits in HTS techniques, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and rising government funding for life sciences research.
The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.
Based on application, the high-throughput screening market is categorized into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market in 2022. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.
North America was the largest regional market for high-throughput screening in 2022.
Geographically, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134981950
Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), AXXAM S.p.A (Italy), Promega Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), BMG LABTECH (Germany), DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), Biomat Srl (Italy), HighRes Biosolutions (US), Cyclica Inc. (Canada), Crown Bioscience (US), and Sygnature Discovery (UK).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134981950
The global high throughput screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D spending in the HTS market. Increased R&D spending can serve as a driving force for the HTS market due to expanded drug discovery efforts, a focus on personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative research efforts.
The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.
On the basis type of product & service, the high-throughput screening market is broadly segmented into consumables , instruments, services, and software. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market. This can primarily be attributed to the wide use of reagents & assay kits in HTS techniques, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and rising government funding for life sciences research.
The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.
Based on application, the high-throughput screening market is categorized into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market in 2022. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.
North America was the largest regional market for high-throughput screening in 2022.
Geographically, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134981950
Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), AXXAM S.p.A (Italy), Promega Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), BMG LABTECH (Germany), DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), Biomat Srl (Italy), HighRes Biosolutions (US), Cyclica Inc. (Canada), Crown Bioscience (US), and Sygnature Discovery (UK).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results