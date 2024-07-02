Sports Medicine Market to reach USD 8.87 Bn. by 2030 say Stellar Market Research
July 1: As Per Stellar Market Research, Sports Medicine Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030) Trends, Drivers, Statistics, Dynamics, Segmentation by of End User Segment, Application and Product type Global Sports Medicine Market size was value
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2024 ) North America dominates the Sports Medicine Market globally, as per Stellar Market Research.
With the goal of maximizing the athletes performance, a subspecialty of healthcare focused on preventing, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating injuries sustained during physical exercise and sports is growing in popularity.
Rising popularity of sports, growing awareness of sports injuries and subsequent treatments, and a shift to preventative care rather than treatment are major growth factors. Consistent innovation with arthroscopic devices which offer minimal invasion, also increase in remote consultation due to covid are also helping the market. High cost of treatment, unequal distribution of services due to geographical disparities and limited awareness are some of the restraints.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Sports-Medicine-Market/1594
Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Knee Injuries
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Back and Spine Injuries
Hip and Groin Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
By Product Type
Prosthetic
Arthroscopy Equipment
Implants
Orthobiologics
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Sports-Medicine-Market/1594
By Industry Vertical
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Rehabilitation Centers
Key Market Players
Smith and Nephew
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Arthrex GmbH
Enovis
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Sports-Medicine-Market/1594
Stellar Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Composite Filling Market- Market size was valued at US$ 6.77 Billion in 2023 and the Composite Filling revenue is expected to grow at 7.2% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 11.02 Billion
Mental Health Apps Market - Market size was valued at US$ 1.90 Billion in 2023 and the Mental Health Apps revenue is expected to grow at 20% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 6.83 Billion.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
With the goal of maximizing the athletes performance, a subspecialty of healthcare focused on preventing, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating injuries sustained during physical exercise and sports is growing in popularity.
Rising popularity of sports, growing awareness of sports injuries and subsequent treatments, and a shift to preventative care rather than treatment are major growth factors. Consistent innovation with arthroscopic devices which offer minimal invasion, also increase in remote consultation due to covid are also helping the market. High cost of treatment, unequal distribution of services due to geographical disparities and limited awareness are some of the restraints.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Sports-Medicine-Market/1594
Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Knee Injuries
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Back and Spine Injuries
Hip and Groin Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
By Product Type
Prosthetic
Arthroscopy Equipment
Implants
Orthobiologics
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Sports-Medicine-Market/1594
By Industry Vertical
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Rehabilitation Centers
Key Market Players
Smith and Nephew
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Arthrex GmbH
Enovis
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Sports-Medicine-Market/1594
Stellar Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Composite Filling Market- Market size was valued at US$ 6.77 Billion in 2023 and the Composite Filling revenue is expected to grow at 7.2% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 11.02 Billion
Mental Health Apps Market - Market size was valued at US$ 1.90 Billion in 2023 and the Mental Health Apps revenue is expected to grow at 20% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 6.83 Billion.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results