Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market: total revenue is expected to grow reaching nearly US$ 4.47 Bn as per Maximize Market Research
Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market size was valued at US$ 1.69 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12.9 % through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 4.47 Bn.
Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market size was valued at US$ 1.69 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12.9 % through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 4.47 Bn.
Tunisia, the smallest nation in North Africa has well developed pharmaceutical sector, with 49% of generic drugs produced locally and 51% being imported. Tunis the capital hosts around 39 pharmaceutical companies. Established facilities for R&D, a larger consumer base, growing disposable income are some of the driving factors.
The pharmaceutical export is in Europe and west Africa. As of August 2021, USD 105 million were invested in Tunisia. SAIPH (Société Arabe des Industries Pharmaceutiques) is one of the favourable investments for increasing export. Joint ventures with multinational companies and subsequent investments has been catalyst to R&D facilities fostering research clusters.
Pfizer is the leading drug company in Tunisia followed by Sanofi-Aventis Tunisia and Adwa.
Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation
by Formulation
Tablets
Capsules
Injectables
BFS-mode
Non-BFS-mode
Sprays
BFS-mode
Non-BFS-mode
Suspensions
BFS-mode
Non-BFS-mode
Powders
Other Formulations
BFS-mode
Non-BFS-mode
Tunisia Pharmaceutical Key Players:
Adwya
Sanofi (Sanofi-Aventis Tunisia)
Teriak
Opalia pharma
Les Laboratoires UNIMED
