The Corporate Wellness Market is expected to grow reaching nearly USD 104.82 Bn by 2030 as per Stellar Market Research
1 July: As Per Stellar Market Research, The Corporate Wellness Market size was valued at US$ 64.85 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Corporate Wellness Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 104.82 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2024 ) North America dominates the Corporate Wellness Market with 38.1% total market share in 2023.
The shift towards employee wellness, the availability of wellness providers, and employer investments are major driving factors in the North American Market. Europe is the second largest market share with Asia-Pacific projected to achieve highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Major players in the industry are adopting various strategies, companies like Novozymes and Chr. Hansen merged and LifeSpeak acquired Wellbeats for USD 93 million. Many celebrity involvement are noticed in the driving factor. Funding and investment can also be a significant way for companies to grow, Beacon Health Options raised $3.73M and was acquired by Anthem.
The Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation
By Service
health risk assessment
fitness
smoking cessation
health screening
nutrition and weight management
stress management
others
By Delivery Model
On-Site
Off-Site
Web-Based
By End-User
Large Enterprises
Small Enterprises
Medium- Sized Enterprises
Key Market Players
Wellness Corporate Solutions
LLC
EXOS
ComPsych Corporation
Virgin Pulse Inc.
Quest Diagnostics
Stellar Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Mental Health Apps Market - Market size was valued at US$ 1.90 Billion in 2023 and the Mental Health Apps revenue is expected to grow at 20% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 6.83 Billion.
Dental 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 2.99 Bn. in 2023 and the total Dental 3D Printing Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.88% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.95 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
