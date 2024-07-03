Styrene Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR and S-SBR) Market is expected to reach US$ 8.44 Bn by 2030, according Maximize Market Research
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (ESBR and SSBR) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 8.44 Bn by 2030.
Styrene Butadiene Rubber is a favoured synthetic rubber out of 200 other varieties. Maximize Market research analyses an expected shift towards S-SBR production from E-SBR in the next eight years. Tire industry is the largest consumer of SBR globally, with increase in the automobiles the demand for SBR also increases. Tire tagging regulations in Japan, Korea, and the European Union increase demand for solution SBR (S-SBR). Other application include footwear, construction etc.
Asis-Pacific with largest market share in Styrene Butadiene Rubber, as per MMR
The Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the leader in regional market during forecast period due to rapid urbanization and additional disposable income. CIS & Baltic States and the Middle East show high average annual growth rates, while mature markets such as Japan, Canada, Western Europe are expected to have a limited growth.
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR and S-SBR) Market Segmentation
By Product
Tire
Footwear
Construction
Adhesives
Others
Styrene Butadiene Rubber Key Players:
Lanxess
Sinopec
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Synthos S.A.
Asahi Kasei
Versalis
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Rubber Market size was valued at USD 51.75 Bn in 2023 and Rubber market revenue is expected to reach USD 77.82 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2024-2030).
Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market was valued US$ 11.94 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach 19.04 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
