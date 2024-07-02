Fish Oil Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)) Drivers, Statistics, Dynamics, Segmentation by Process, Product and End-Users.
01 July: As Per Stellar Market Research, The Global Fish Oil Market size was valued at USD 2.37 Billion in 2023 and the total Fish Oil revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.54 Billion by 2030
Made from tissues of fatty or oily fish such as salmon, trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines Fish Oil Market is growing rapidly. Being high in omega-3 fatty acids, especially docosahexaenoic and eicosapentaenoic has benefits such as inflammation control, promotes cardiovascular health and regulates physiological functions.
With increasing health and wellness trends, aquaculture activities and governmental recommendations are primary growth drivers. Along with healthcare it is also a part of cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements. Asia-Pacific holds upto 32% of global market share, lead by China, India & Japan. With 27% share North America holds second largest share with USA as a major producer and consumer. Europe is an emerging market with Germany and the UK contributing for the same.
Fish Oil Market Segmentation:
By Process:
Crude Fish Oil
Refined Fish Oil
Modified Fish Oil
By Product
Anchovy Oil
salmon Oil
Tuna Oil
Others
By End-User
Aquaculture
Animal Feed
Nutritional Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Key Market Players
Omega Protein Corporation
FF Skagen A/S
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Copeinca AS
Marvesa Holding N.V.
