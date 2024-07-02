Global Coffee Market size was valued at US$ 129.92 Bn. in 2023 and Arabica is one of the dominating segments reviewed in the report is dominating Coffee Market.
Being one of worlds largest exports globally, Global coffee exports totaled 10.61 million bags in 2023, driven by increasing consumption across all age groups. Arabica and Robusta are major coffee plants, with distinct flavor profiles. Growing population with additional disposable income has fueled the Global Coffee Market.Countries like China, India, Philipines are seeing rise in coffee consumption. Coffee is recognizable health benefits such as reducing diabetes risk and boosting energy levels due to caffeine.
Europe dominates the Global Coffee Market
With significant consumption and importation of specialty coffee Eropr is leading Global coffee market. Asia-Pacific region China, India, and Southeast Asia, shows potential for growth and may surpass Europe in consumption in the coming years. Global franchise coffee shops like Starbucks and Costa are expanding, driven by demand for high-quality coffee and socializing.
Coffee Market Segmentation:
By Product
Arabica
Robust
Others
By Type
Instant Coffee
Ground Coffee
Whole Grain
Others
By Distribution channel
On-trade
Off-trade
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Other Distribution Channels
Coffee Market Key Players includes:
Nestlé (Switzerland)
J.M. Smucker Company (United States)
Tchibo (Germany)
Strauss Group (Israel)
Lavazza (Italy)
Keurig Dr Pepper (United States)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
