Linen Fabric Market has valued at 985.38 KMT in 2023. The Global Linen Fabric Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2024 ) Global warming paving a way for Linen Fabric Market
Material and property of Linen is favoured over others for bedsheets, tablecloths etc. It’s shinier, more comfortable and durable over cotton. Climate change and stronger summer means more demand by market. Durability and comfort has been the key for this centuries old industry. expanding applications in luxury clothing and household items means the market has high drive and clear future. Higher manufacturing costs compared to cotton and less flexibility, which can lead to wrinkling are some challenges.
Europe leads the world in Linen Fabric Market
Europe leads in productions as well as consumption. Asia-Pacific shows a rapid growth. The demand for Linen by expanding applications in clothing and household products globally is expected to rise in the forecast period.
Linen Fabric Market Segmentation:
By type
Plain Woven Linen
Loosely Woven Linen
Sheeting Linen
Damask Linen
By Application
Apparel
Table and Kitchen Clothes
Towels
Others
By Distribution channel
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Large and Small Retail Stores
Online Retail
Other
By end user
Men
Women
Kids
By Purity
100% linen
Non-100% linen
Linen Fabric Market Key Players includes:
World Linen & Textile Company Inc (California, Us)
Marks & Spenser (London, UK)
MaxMara (Italy)
The Banana Republic (US)
Peacock Alley (US)
