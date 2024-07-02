Chocolate Market size was valued at US$ 145.11 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.1% through 2024 to 2030
Chocolate Market size was valued at US$ 145.11 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 205.55 Bn.
Chocolate is made from cacao seeds found in pods of the Theobroma cacao tree. With steps including gathering, roasting, drying, and pulverizing the cacao beans chocolate is made. With different additions we have varieties such as dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and baked chocolate.
Dark chocolate market getting a boost driving the Global Chocolate market even further.
Dark chocolate is growing in popularity as health benefits like cardiovascular disease prevention. Along with it, the antioxidant content and anti-aging properties are factors for market growth.
Europe dominates the Global chocolate market with 45% market share as of 2023
With premium chocolate and sugar-free options Europe sees market growth in Global Chocolate Market. North America holds significant market share, due to high demand of chocolate confectionary.
Asia-Pacific expected to grow at a higher CAGR (6.9%) during the forecast period for Global Chocolate Market, says Maximize Market Research.
The growing disposable household income and adoption of Western lifestyle has been a factor for expected growth of CAGR (6.9%) in Asia-Pacific.
Chocolate Market Segmentation:
By Product
Milk Chocolate
Dark Chocolate
White Chocolate
By Sales Category
Everyday Chocolate
Premium Chocolate
Seasonal Chocolate
By Distributional Channel
Online Channel
Departmental Store
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Others
Chocolate Market Key Players includes:
Kraft Foods
Nestle
Moonstruck Chocolatier Co.
Mars Inc.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.
Ferrero Group
Hershey Foods Corp.
