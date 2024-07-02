Air Purifier Market Is to Reach USD 41.19 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 10.79% To Forecast 2024-2032
In homes and restricted areas, air purifiers assist to minimise airborne pollutants such as viruses and bacteria. Portable air purifiers, on the other hand, have been proven to be insufficient in protecting against coronavirus.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2024 ) Pune, 28, June 2024: The Global Air Purifier Market size is expected to grow from USD 16.38 Billion in 2023 to USD 41.19 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
Air purifiers are crucial in homes and restricted spaces to reduce airborne pollutants like viruses and bacteria. However, portable air purifiers have proven inadequate against coronavirus. Manufacturers emphasize that air purifiers should complement CDC guidelines for effective virus protection. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology is expected to dominate the market, given its critical applications in semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, medical, and industrial sectors. Rising air pollution in densely populated Asia-Pacific poses significant environmental, health, and agricultural challenges but also opens opportunities for the air purifier market's future growth.
Air Purifier Key Competitors include:
Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Dyson (UK)
Unilever Group (UK)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Whirlpool Corporation (US)
AllerAir Industries Inc. (US)
IQAir (Switzerland)
Winix Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Xiaomi Corporation (China)
Camfil AB (Sweden)
Airpura Industries Inc. (Canada)
Airgle Corporation (US)
Hunter Pure Air (US)
Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)
SHIL Limited (India)
IDEAL Krug & Priester GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)
Havells India Ltd. (India)
Molekule (US)
Carrier Global (US)
Coway CO. Ltd. (South Korea) and other major players.
Air Purifier Market Dynamics
The Air Purifier Market is experiencing rapid growth due to its effectiveness in reducing harmful pollutants such as Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs), particulate matter (2.5-10 µm), smoke, dust, and gases. These purifiers employ various filtering methods, with High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) technology being most popular, capable of trapping at least 99.97% of particles. They are widely used in homes, offices, retail spaces, and industrial settings. Increasing consumer awareness of health issues and their adoption in both residential and non-residential environments are driving market expansion. Smart Air Purifiers, equipped with sensors for monitoring pollutants like nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and PM2.5, and featuring Wi-Fi for remote control and data monitoring via apps, present significant growth opportunities. Companies like Dyson and startups such as CleanAir, TEQOYA, Molekule, Calistair, and UniqAir are focusing on affordable smart purifiers to meet market demand and enhance air quality management for consumers.
Air Purifier Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Air Purifier Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region dominates the Air Purifier Market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a growing population with higher disposable incomes. In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for over 40.0% of global revenue. Factors such as severe air pollution, particularly in countries like India and China, are expected to fuel demand for air purifiers, driving regional market growth. South Korea, affected by urbanization and industrialization, faces challenges in maintaining ecological balance and air quality. Increasing public awareness of health risks from indoor and outdoor pollutants is projected to further stimulate market expansion in the country.
Air Purifier Market Segment Analysis
By Technology
HEPA
Activated Carbon
Ionic Filters
Based on the technology, the market is segmented into HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters. HEPA are expected to dominate the Air Purifier Market during the forecast period. HEPA filters dominate the air purifier market with over 40.0% global revenue share in 2021 due to their high efficiency in trapping airborne pollutants like pollen, dust, and bio-contaminants. Activated carbon filters, treated with oxygen to enhance their absorption capacity for gases and odors from cooking, mold, and pets, are also significant. However, technologies like UV irradiation, photocatalytic oxidation, and electrostatic precipitators offer alternatives, though concerns over ozone and ionized air's impact on respiratory health, particularly in asthma, may limit their adoption. Photocatalytic oxidation technology efficiently converts fine particles and harmful gases into safer compounds, addressing VOCs and bacteria effectively.
By Application
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
GLOBAL AIR PURIFIER MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Air Purifier Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Air Purifier market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Air Purifier market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Air Purifier market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Air Purifier market?
Who are the leading companies in the Air Purifier market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Air Purifier market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Air Purifier market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Air Purifier market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Air Purifier Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Air Purifier Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Air Purifier Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
