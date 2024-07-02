Collagen Market Reach USD 2.31 billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 7.16 % To Forecast 2024-2032
Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body and is one of the main building blocks of skin. It also makes up about 75% of the skin's support structure.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2024 ) Collagen Market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.16 %.
Pune, 1, July 2024: The Collagen Market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.16 %.
Collagen, the predominant structural protein in the human body, forms 75% of the skin's support framework. With at least 28 types sourced from various tissues, types I and III are abundant in skin and bone, while type II predominates in cartilage alongside chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. Type II, due to its unique composition and scarcity, holds higher value. Collagen-based supplements and skincare products are gaining popularity, driving growth in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. Industry efforts align with regulatory standards, fostering innovation. Increasing consumer preference for collagen-derived products fuels market expansion across sectors. Recent trends highlight a significant rise in consumer demand for collagen-based products across pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. This surge is driven by growing awareness of collagen's benefits for skin elasticity, joint health, and overall well-being. Manufacturers are innovating within industry guidelines to meet this demand, developing new formulations and applications. In pharmaceuticals, collagen's therapeutic potential is being explored for wound healing and tissue regeneration. In food, collagen is increasingly used in functional beverages and dietary supplements aimed at promoting skin health and joint function.
Collagen Market Dynamics
Collagen has gained popularity across various sectors, including cosmetics and dietary supplements, due to its ability to counteract skin aging effects like wrinkles and moisture loss. The increasing global smoking population indirectly boosts this market, as smoking accelerates collagen breakdown. With over 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide, predominantly Gen Z and millennials concerned about skin health, the collagen market is poised for significant growth. Studies show oral collagen supplementation can mitigate UVB-induced skin aging, enhancing elasticity and hyaluronic acid levels. Furthermore, collagen supports heart health by maintaining artery structure and improving HDL cholesterol levels, crucial for preventing atherosclerosis. Studies also highlight collagen's role in joint health, reducing pain and inflammation. As lifestyles change and demand for functional food ingredients rises, especially in emerging markets like APAC, MEA, and South America, opportunities abound for market expansion. This trend underscores collagen's potential across diverse health and wellness applications.
Would you Like to Take a Look On “Sample Report” of Collagen Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16213
Collagen Market Regional Insights
In North America, the collagen market is poised for significant growth. Sales of collagen ingredients in the U.S. mainstream supplements market surged by 56%, reaching $241 million in the year ending October 31, 2021, up from $154 million the previous year, according to SPINS multioutlet channel data by IRI. Collagen now ranks 23rd among the top 25 popular functional ingredients. Additionally, sales in the U.S. natural supplements channel grew by 7% to $67 million, elevating collagen to the 2nd position in the natural channel's top 25 bestselling functional ingredients. This robust demand underscores the region's leadership in driving collagen market expansion.
Collagen Market Segment Analysis
By Source
Bovine
Porcine
Poultry & Marine
Based on the Source, the market is segmented into Bovine, Porcine, Poultry & Marine. Poultry and Marine are expected to dominate the Collagen Market during the forecast period. The marine and poultry segment is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising demand for marine-derived collagen in healthcare and dietary supplements. Research from the University of Salento highlights marine collagen as a valuable "blue resource," gaining scientific and industrial attention in sectors such as food, medicine, pharmaceutics, and cosmetics. Marine collagen offers various benefits, including enhancing cell proliferation, wound healing, and inflammation reduction, aiding mineral absorption, inhibiting bacteria, acting as an antioxidant, and supporting weight management and type 2 diabetes control. These benefits contribute substantially to the segment's expansion.
Would you Like to Take a Look On “Sample Report” of Collagen Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16213
By Deployment Mode
Gelatin
Hydrolyzed Collagen
Native Collagen
Others
By Application
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics
Others
GLOBAL COLLAGEN MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Would you Like to Take a Look On “Sample Report” of Collagen Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16213
Collagen Key Competitors include:
Baotou Dongbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)
ConnOils LLC (US)
Darling Ingredients Inc (US); Gelita AG (Germany)
Gelnex (Brazil)
ITALGEL S.r.l. (Italy)
Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy)
Nippi Inc. (Japan)
Nitta Gelatin (India)
Nutra Food Ingredients (US)
Rabj Co. Ltd (Thailand)
Vinh Hoan (Vietnam)
Vital Proteins (US)
Weishardt Group (France) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Collagen Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Collagen market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Collagen market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Collagen market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Collagen market?
Who are the leading companies in the Collagen market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Collagen market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Collagen market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Collagen market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Collagen Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Collagen Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Collagen Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Healthcare research firm, has released the following reports:
Food Biotechnology Market: Global Food Biotechnology Market Size Was Valued at USD 32.52 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected to Reach USD 70.73 Billion By 2030, Growing at A CAGR of 10.2% From 2023 To 2030.
Biotechnology Instruments Market: The Biotechnology Instruments Market estimated at USD 45.54 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 69.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
About US:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird’s eye view of a market to our esteemed client.
Our team at Introspective Market Research focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Introspective Market Research’s extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact US:
Introspective Market Research
3001 S King Drive,
Chicago, Illinois
60616 USA
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
Pune, 1, July 2024: The Collagen Market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.16 %.
Collagen, the predominant structural protein in the human body, forms 75% of the skin's support framework. With at least 28 types sourced from various tissues, types I and III are abundant in skin and bone, while type II predominates in cartilage alongside chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. Type II, due to its unique composition and scarcity, holds higher value. Collagen-based supplements and skincare products are gaining popularity, driving growth in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. Industry efforts align with regulatory standards, fostering innovation. Increasing consumer preference for collagen-derived products fuels market expansion across sectors. Recent trends highlight a significant rise in consumer demand for collagen-based products across pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. This surge is driven by growing awareness of collagen's benefits for skin elasticity, joint health, and overall well-being. Manufacturers are innovating within industry guidelines to meet this demand, developing new formulations and applications. In pharmaceuticals, collagen's therapeutic potential is being explored for wound healing and tissue regeneration. In food, collagen is increasingly used in functional beverages and dietary supplements aimed at promoting skin health and joint function.
Collagen Market Dynamics
Collagen has gained popularity across various sectors, including cosmetics and dietary supplements, due to its ability to counteract skin aging effects like wrinkles and moisture loss. The increasing global smoking population indirectly boosts this market, as smoking accelerates collagen breakdown. With over 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide, predominantly Gen Z and millennials concerned about skin health, the collagen market is poised for significant growth. Studies show oral collagen supplementation can mitigate UVB-induced skin aging, enhancing elasticity and hyaluronic acid levels. Furthermore, collagen supports heart health by maintaining artery structure and improving HDL cholesterol levels, crucial for preventing atherosclerosis. Studies also highlight collagen's role in joint health, reducing pain and inflammation. As lifestyles change and demand for functional food ingredients rises, especially in emerging markets like APAC, MEA, and South America, opportunities abound for market expansion. This trend underscores collagen's potential across diverse health and wellness applications.
Would you Like to Take a Look On “Sample Report” of Collagen Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16213
Collagen Market Regional Insights
In North America, the collagen market is poised for significant growth. Sales of collagen ingredients in the U.S. mainstream supplements market surged by 56%, reaching $241 million in the year ending October 31, 2021, up from $154 million the previous year, according to SPINS multioutlet channel data by IRI. Collagen now ranks 23rd among the top 25 popular functional ingredients. Additionally, sales in the U.S. natural supplements channel grew by 7% to $67 million, elevating collagen to the 2nd position in the natural channel's top 25 bestselling functional ingredients. This robust demand underscores the region's leadership in driving collagen market expansion.
Collagen Market Segment Analysis
By Source
Bovine
Porcine
Poultry & Marine
Based on the Source, the market is segmented into Bovine, Porcine, Poultry & Marine. Poultry and Marine are expected to dominate the Collagen Market during the forecast period. The marine and poultry segment is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising demand for marine-derived collagen in healthcare and dietary supplements. Research from the University of Salento highlights marine collagen as a valuable "blue resource," gaining scientific and industrial attention in sectors such as food, medicine, pharmaceutics, and cosmetics. Marine collagen offers various benefits, including enhancing cell proliferation, wound healing, and inflammation reduction, aiding mineral absorption, inhibiting bacteria, acting as an antioxidant, and supporting weight management and type 2 diabetes control. These benefits contribute substantially to the segment's expansion.
Would you Like to Take a Look On “Sample Report” of Collagen Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16213
By Deployment Mode
Gelatin
Hydrolyzed Collagen
Native Collagen
Others
By Application
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics
Others
GLOBAL COLLAGEN MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Would you Like to Take a Look On “Sample Report” of Collagen Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/16213
Collagen Key Competitors include:
Baotou Dongbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)
ConnOils LLC (US)
Darling Ingredients Inc (US); Gelita AG (Germany)
Gelnex (Brazil)
ITALGEL S.r.l. (Italy)
Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy)
Nippi Inc. (Japan)
Nitta Gelatin (India)
Nutra Food Ingredients (US)
Rabj Co. Ltd (Thailand)
Vinh Hoan (Vietnam)
Vital Proteins (US)
Weishardt Group (France) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Collagen Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Collagen market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Collagen market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Collagen market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Collagen market?
Who are the leading companies in the Collagen market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Collagen market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Collagen market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Collagen market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Collagen Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Collagen Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Collagen Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Healthcare research firm, has released the following reports:
Food Biotechnology Market: Global Food Biotechnology Market Size Was Valued at USD 32.52 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected to Reach USD 70.73 Billion By 2030, Growing at A CAGR of 10.2% From 2023 To 2030.
Biotechnology Instruments Market: The Biotechnology Instruments Market estimated at USD 45.54 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 69.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
About US:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird’s eye view of a market to our esteemed client.
Our team at Introspective Market Research focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Introspective Market Research’s extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact US:
Introspective Market Research
3001 S King Drive,
Chicago, Illinois
60616 USA
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Introspective Market Research Pvt Ltd
Akshay Patil
Tel: +91-8180096367
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results