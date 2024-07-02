Human Capital Management Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast -2029
Top Companies Covered in Human Capital Management Market are Workday (US), UKG (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Dayforce (US), ADP (US), Paylocity (US), Paycom (US), Cornerstone (US), and Microsoft (US).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2024 ) According to a research report "Human Capital Management Market by Offering (Software (Core HR, ATS, HR Analytics, and Workforce Management) and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the human capital management market is expected to grow from USD 27.5 billion in 2024 to USD 41.3 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. HCM focuses on optimizing the potential of a company's workforce through strategic HR practices. It transcends borders, harnessing diverse talents worldwide and shaping global enterprises for sustainable growth and competitive advantage. These drive the development of the HCM market.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193746782
Based on the Offering, the Services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In services, HCM intersects with several vital drivers, reshaping how organizations manage human resource interactions and support functions. HCM offers scalability and flexibility, allowing businesses to adjust HR according to demand and changing customer needs while ensuring cost efficiency through outsourcing. Service segments in HCM are pivotal for the effective deployment, ongoing support, and continuous enhancement of HCM software solutions. These services encompass three critical areas: Implementation and Support, Ongoing Customer Support, and Continuous Improvement & Enhancements. Service providers assist organizations in transitioning to new HCM software by offering tailored implementation plans aligned with existing processes and providing hands-on training during the implementation phase. Post-implementation, dedicated customer support ensures prompt assistance for any issues or queries, essential for maximizing the software's utility.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193746782
Based on Vertical, the BFSI segments will gain the highest market size during the forecast period.
HCM aids BFSI in inefficient workforce management, compliance adherence, and talent retention strategies. With the industry's complex regulatory environment and demand for skilled professionals, HCM solutions streamline HR processes, enhance employee engagement, and facilitate strategic workforce planning. Providers like Peoplestrong offer features such as bulk transactions, complete and final settlements (FnF) management, mobile transactions, and AI chatbots. Akrivia HCM provides a unified HCM platform explicitly designed for the BFSI industry, featuring bulk employee detail uploads, background verification, approval flow configurations, personalized training programs, continuous performance management, employee engagement tools, and comprehensive reports and analytics for strategic workforce planning and operational efficiency.
By Region, Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Businesses in Asia Pacific are increasingly focusing on resource optimization and productivity enhancement, leading to a rising demand for HCM solutions. Critical countries covered include China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other Asia Pacific countries. Growth is anticipated due to the emergence of startups and the adoption of new technologies such as Industry 4.0, data analytics, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence, necessitating a skilled workforce. Integration with other business systems, like payroll, accounting, and talent management, is a crucial focus for HCM software providers in the region. Seamless integration allows for the smooth flow of data across different departments, improving data accuracy and overall operational efficiency. Due to the increasing prevalence of mobile devices, HCM software providers offer mobile applications to enhance accessibility and connectivity. Mobile apps allow employees and HR professionals to access HR-related information and perform essential tasks on the go, making managing HR functions remotely in the region more accessible.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the HCM market are – Workday (US), UKG (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Dayforce (US), ADP (US), Paylocity (US), Paycom (US), Cornerstone (US), and Microsoft (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193746782
Based on the Offering, the Services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In services, HCM intersects with several vital drivers, reshaping how organizations manage human resource interactions and support functions. HCM offers scalability and flexibility, allowing businesses to adjust HR according to demand and changing customer needs while ensuring cost efficiency through outsourcing. Service segments in HCM are pivotal for the effective deployment, ongoing support, and continuous enhancement of HCM software solutions. These services encompass three critical areas: Implementation and Support, Ongoing Customer Support, and Continuous Improvement & Enhancements. Service providers assist organizations in transitioning to new HCM software by offering tailored implementation plans aligned with existing processes and providing hands-on training during the implementation phase. Post-implementation, dedicated customer support ensures prompt assistance for any issues or queries, essential for maximizing the software's utility.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193746782
Based on Vertical, the BFSI segments will gain the highest market size during the forecast period.
HCM aids BFSI in inefficient workforce management, compliance adherence, and talent retention strategies. With the industry's complex regulatory environment and demand for skilled professionals, HCM solutions streamline HR processes, enhance employee engagement, and facilitate strategic workforce planning. Providers like Peoplestrong offer features such as bulk transactions, complete and final settlements (FnF) management, mobile transactions, and AI chatbots. Akrivia HCM provides a unified HCM platform explicitly designed for the BFSI industry, featuring bulk employee detail uploads, background verification, approval flow configurations, personalized training programs, continuous performance management, employee engagement tools, and comprehensive reports and analytics for strategic workforce planning and operational efficiency.
By Region, Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Businesses in Asia Pacific are increasingly focusing on resource optimization and productivity enhancement, leading to a rising demand for HCM solutions. Critical countries covered include China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other Asia Pacific countries. Growth is anticipated due to the emergence of startups and the adoption of new technologies such as Industry 4.0, data analytics, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence, necessitating a skilled workforce. Integration with other business systems, like payroll, accounting, and talent management, is a crucial focus for HCM software providers in the region. Seamless integration allows for the smooth flow of data across different departments, improving data accuracy and overall operational efficiency. Due to the increasing prevalence of mobile devices, HCM software providers offer mobile applications to enhance accessibility and connectivity. Mobile apps allow employees and HR professionals to access HR-related information and perform essential tasks on the go, making managing HR functions remotely in the region more accessible.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the HCM market are – Workday (US), UKG (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Dayforce (US), ADP (US), Paylocity (US), Paycom (US), Cornerstone (US), and Microsoft (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results