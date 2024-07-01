Indian Gold Loan Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.22%, reaching nearly USD 124.45 Billion, says Maximize Market Research
India Gold Loan Market size was valued at USD 55.52 Billion in 2022 and the total India Gold Loan Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 124.45 Billion.
This provides a market opportunity of INR 65 trillion at current gold prices, with only 6 trillion tapped by organized market. Rural India has more than 2/3 of India’s gold demand. India saw gold demand between 800-850 tonnes in 2022. Over 65% of market share is held by unorganized sector providing quick loan with high interest rates, and 35% by banks and NBFCs. Muthoot Finance (MUTH), Manappuram Finance (MGFL), and India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) are some of the big fish in the pond.
South India accounts for 32% of total gold loan market, with high gold ownership and high demand for loan. The presence of competitive rates makes the loans affordable. The market sees access to loans online challenging traditional lenders. It gives underserved individuals access from rural areas. Products like Gold Loan Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are also introduced in the market. Main challenges faced by market are growing competition among lenders with low interest rates due to entry of new players, including online platforms and NBFCs. Declining gold prices affecting collateral value, defaulters increasing NPA, and regulations by RBI.
Market Segmentation
By Market Type
Organized
Unorganized
By Types of Lenders
Banks
NBFCs
Others
By Application
Investment
Collecting
Market Key Players:
Axis Bank of India
Central Bank of India
Federal Bank Limited
HDFC Bank Limited
ICICI Limited
