India Edible Oils Market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.82 % CAGR, reaching almost US $ 6.84 Bn in 2030, says Maximize Market Research
India Edible Oils Market was worth US$ 4.31 Bn in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 6.82 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US $ 6.84 Bn in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2024 ) India is a major manufacturer of oilseeds, producing an estimated 36.56 million tons of nine new oilseeds in 2020-21
Groundnut, Sesame, Linseed, Castor are commonly cultivated oilseeds, with Soybean, Sunflower being major edible oils. South and West India has a preference for Groundnut oil, East and North India prefer for Mustard oil, Rapeseed oil. South India pockets preference for Coconut and Sesame oil while Northern zone: prefers for Vanaspati (hydrogenated oil blend).
Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary:
Per capita consumption increased from 15 kg (2012-13) to 19 kg (2015-16), with domestic production only covering 30%. MMR estimates that additional 3.6 MTs of oil can be produced by closing the yield gap. Potential to expand oil palm cultivation by 1.9 million hectares, producing an additional 7.6 MT of edible oil.
Market Segmentation
by Type
Palm Oil
Soybean Oil
Mustard Oil
Sunflower Oil
Others
by Packaging Type
Pouches
Jars
Cans
Bottles
by Distribution Channel
Direct/Institutional Sales
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Market Key Players:
KSE
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Gokul Refoils And Solvent Ltd.
Vijay Solvex Ltd.
BCL Industries Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading in Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ginger Oil Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030)- By Nature, Method of Extraction, End-User Industry, and Distribution Channel Global Ginger Oil Market is expected to reach USD 12.10 Bn by 2023 from USD 15.60 Bn in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period.
Rice Bran Oil Market: Global Health Consciousness Trend and Food Industry Embracing Healthier Options to Fuel the Market Growth over the Forecast Period. Rice Bran Oil Market size was valued at USD 7.21 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.52 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4%.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
