Auto Extended Warranty Market expected to grow by 6.8% in 2030, reaching nearly USD 54.93 Billion, says Maximize Market Research
As per Maximize Market Research Market, The Auto Extended Warranty Market size was valued at USD 34.66 Billion in 2023 and the total Auto Extended Warranty revenue is expected to grow by 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 54.93 Billion
North America leading Auto Extended Warranty Market.
Having competitive market North America leads the market share of the world. US and Canada are the key contributors in this field. Increased vehicle usage, heightened consumer awareness, and demand for extended protection beyond manufacturer's warranty are main factors. Assurant, Endurance Warranty, and CARCHEX are main players. Germany, UK, France, and Italy are leading the market in Europe. Aging vehicles, high maintenance costs, and increased protection requirements are some of the growth drivers. Mondial Assistance, and Autoguard Warranties are key players. Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa are growing with urbanization..
Increasing vehicle complexity and longer ownership periods are driving the market.
Newer vehicle with advanced technologies, complex systems, and electronics have increased demand for repair and replacement costs due to sophisticated components. Consumers are keeping vehicle for longer duration, beyond original warranty driving the market further.
Auto Extended Warranty Market Segmentation:
By Coverage:
Powertrain Coverage
Stated Component Coverage
Exclusionary Coverage
By Vehicle Age:
New Vehicle
Used Vehicle
By Application:
Personal
Commercial
By End-User:
Direct to Consumer (DTC)
Dealerships
Independent third-party providers
Auto Extended Warranty Market Key Players includes:
Assurant
Endurance Warranty
CARCHEX
Ally Financial
American Auto Shield
Warranty Direct
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
also published the following reports:
Air Freight Market– The market size was valued at USD 296.63 Billion in 2022 and is
expected to reach USD 440.16 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast
period (2023-2029)
Public Transportation Market- The market size was valued at USD 231.56 Bn in 2023 and is
expected to reach USD 389.20 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7%
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging
opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare,
Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages,
Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
