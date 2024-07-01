Agricultural Waste Market is expected to reach USD 28.60 Bn by 2030 says Maximize Market Research
As per Maximize Market Research, Market size was valued at USD 17.58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.60 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.20% from forecast period 2024 to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2024 ) Latin America dominates the market with 40% market share.
Robust agricultural sector (crop production, livestock farming, agro-industrial operations0 are the main factors for the drive. Brazil, Argentina, Mexico are key players. North America holds a substantial market share of around 30%. Advanced agricultural practices and large-scale farming operations are the key factors. US and Canada are the leaders. Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa holds 20%, 8% & 2% respectively.
Technological advancements are driving factors in the market.
Efficient extraction, processing, and utilization of agricultural waste, along with growing demand for sustainable alternatives are main drivers. Adoption of Circular Economy Principles, focus on sustainability, and innovation of application are seen to be important factors.
Agricultural Waste Market Segmentation:
By Waste type
Crop residues
Animal Manure and bedding materials
Food processing waste
Agricultural by Products
By Management Services
Waste collection
Transportation
Storage
Processing Services
By Disposal Treatment Process
Composting
Anaerobic digestion
Biomass Conversion
Bioenergy Production
Recycling
Agricultural Waste Market Key Players includes:
Veolia Environment
Suez Environment
Clean Harbors Inc.
Republic Services Inc.
Waste Management Inc.
Covanta Holding Corporation
Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
Stericycle Inc
Renewi PLC
Biogen
