Motorcycle Apparel Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030)
The Motorcycle Apparel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 38.69 Bn. by 2030.
“Asia-Pacific held 45.8% market share in 2023”
With manufacturers such as Bajaj, Hero, Honda, and TVS, have their products widely available in Latin America and Africa. Royal Enfield and TVS have entered the market with OEM to enhance client experience and promoted products in showrooms. With China showing largest market share in the region, India is also experiencing fastest growth in Asia-Pacific market.
North America sees increased market with US having largest share in 2023, followed up by Canada with fastest growth rate. Rise in disposable income and household consumption are the main drivers in market growth. Motorcycle riding is done for road trips, sports, expeditions, and commuting shows expected significant growth from 2024 to 2030.
Yoshimura known for motorsports performance and innovation collaborated with Kushitani which are known for riding apparel announced collaboration in 2024. On 15 March 2024 SENA and HJC helmets introduced SMART HJC 11B helmet, for enhanced riding performance.
Market challenges include supply-chain disruptions and intense price wars among competitors.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type :-
Jackets
shoes
Helmets
knee
Gloves
Others
By Material
Leather
Textile
By distribution channel
Non-store
Store build
By end user
On-road motorbike wear
Off-road motorbike wear
Market Key Players
ZhuHai Safety Helmets
Foshan Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Vega Helmet
Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings
HJC Helmets
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune-based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
