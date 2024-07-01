Security Solutions Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) by Service, Type, and End use Industry
As per Stellar Market research, Security Solutions Industry was evaluated at a size of USD 450.03 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 814.25 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2024 ) North America has maintained dominance in security solutions market in 2023. Numerous security solutions providers, along with early adoption of disruptive technologies like User Access Control, fire protection systems, smart video, and network surveillance systems the region is expected to continue to lead. Asia-Pacific is seeing significant investments from countries like China, India, and Japan
“United States has established Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA)”
With government funding of $18.78 billion in 2023 US now has CISA. Israel and Iran also invested $1.8 billion & $71.4 million respectively.
With technology digital payments are on the rise, demanding more security solutions post pandemic. IoT and cloud-based solutions have enabled SME’s to enter market at low initial cost. Access Control Services (ACaaS) for infrastructure security shows second highest CAGR. In industrial sector automated warehousing and logistics equates need for asset protection. In future we are anticipating development of distributed ledger system and zero-trust networks like Blockchains. NotPetya attack on Maersk highlighted the importance of off-the-grid backup systems or hybrid security infrastructure.
Security Solutions Industry Market Segmentation
By Service
System Integration and Consulting
Risk assessment and analysis
Managed Security Services
Maintenance and Support
By Type
Products
Services
By End User Industry
Military
Commercial
Private
Security Solutions Industry Market Key Players:
Cisco (US)
Palo Alto Networks (US)
Fortinet (US)
Check Point (Israel)
IBM(US)
ADT (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
Others
Stellar Market Research is leading IT & Telecom research firm, has also published the following reports:
Memory IC Market size was valued at USD 124.56 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41%.
Cyber Warfare Market size was valued at USD 49.32 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76%.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
