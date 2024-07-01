The Refrigerator market seems to be a well ‘Thawed out’ plan this forecast season
Stellar Market Research estimates, the Refrigerator Market which was valued at $124.76 Billion in 2023, is to reach US $181.61 Billion in 2030 with CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market by region, product and distributio
Refrigerator Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:
The Refrigerator market covers market size, segment, and region-wise analysis. It examines Product type, distribution channel, and competitive landscape. The research methodology includes primary data from industry experts and secondary data from credible sources. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are utilized to provide comprehensive insights and market forecasts.
Refrigerator Market Dynamics:
Refrigerator market is driven by food storage needs of households and businesses alike. Government is implementing policies to promote efficient devises. Indian Government enhances manufacturing capabilities to support ‘Make in India’ program. High repair and maintenance cost of appliances may deter some people from investing. The infrastructural advancements along with internets entanglement in daily life, ensures high demand for efficient home appliances.
Refrigerator Market Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific to dominate the market by 37.8% during forecast period. Europe to grow CAGR of 4.5%, as appliances are tailored to lifestyles are introduced in the market. North America will show CAGR of 5%, while South America with growing middle class will also show high purchasing power.
Refrigerator Market Segmentation
By Product
Top Freezer
Bottom Freezer
Side by Side
French Door
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Refrigerator Market Key Players Includes
Haier (Qingdao, China)
G. (Seoul, South Korea)
Samsung (Suwon-si, South Korea)
Whirlpool (Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States)
Voltas (Mumbai, India)
Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)
Panasonic (Kadoma, Osaka, Japan)
Sharp (Sakai, Osaka, Japan)
Hitachi (Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan)
Toshiba (Minato City, Tokyo, Japan)
Godrej (Mumbai, India)
Intex (New Delhi, India)
