Peracetic Acid Market Dynamic Growth Factors, In-Depth Analysis And Outlook By Forecast To 2028
The global peracetic acid market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2028, growing at 7.4% cagr from 2023 to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2024 ) The report “Peracetic Acid Market by Grade (15% Grade), Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer), End Use (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028 " The global peracetic acid market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Peracetic Acid Market”
353 - Market Data Tables
64 - Figures
304 - Pages
The future growth prospects for peracetic acid appear promising. The expansion of industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, pulp & paper is expected to further drive demand. peracetic acid is used as a sustainable biocide for aseptic packaging of food and beverages, in cosmetics and hair bleaching, for environmentally friendly water and wastewater treatment, for smart sustainable aquaculture solutions, for disinfection in agriculture, for chemical synthesis, for sterilisation in hospital hygiene, or for cleaning and disinfecting laundry and textiles.
A flexible oxidising agent, peracetic acid dissolves readily in water and breaks down into non-toxic byproducts. In a variety of industries, including food and beverage processing of fruits, vegetables, and poultry, environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and sanitization, and oil and gas production, the various concentrations are used in chemical synthesis, bleaching, sanitization, disinfection, hygiene, and sterilisation.
In conclusion, peracetic acid are poised for a promising future, and companies in this sector should focus on regulatory compliance, and strategic expansion to capitalize on the significant growth prospects ahead. Adapting to changing market dynamics and harnessing the full potential of peracetic acid in a sustainable and responsible manner will be crucial for remaining competitive in this evolving landscape
The Europe region stands out as the largest market for peracetic acid, and several key factors underpin this prominence within the chemical industry. Firstly, the rapid industrialization and urbanization witnessed across several European countries, notably Germany and UK, have fueled extensive infrastructure development. The main functions of peracetic acid in food processing and handling are as a disinfectant and a sanitizer for surfaces that come into touch with food.
Peracetic Acid Market Key Players
Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), National Peroxide Ltd. (India), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Seeler Industries Inc. (US), and Airedale Chemicals (UK) are the key players operating in the global market.
