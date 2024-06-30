Automotive Market in India expected to reach 6.38 Mn units at a CAGR of 6.94 says Maximize Market Research.
Automotive Market in India was accounted for 3.99 Mn units in 2023 and the market is expected to reach 6.38 Mn units at a CAGR of 6.94 % by 2030.
Younger population, growing income, urbanization are some of the main market drivers. In June 2021 total production of automotive units were around 1,693,639. April to June 2021, Indian automotive exports accounted for 1,419,430 units. Government initiatives are focusing on hybrid and electric vehicles. Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat boost local manufacturing, Automotive Mission Plan (2016-26) is a joint venture between government and industry for automotive sector development. India invests significantly in R&D, accounting for 40% of global engineering and R&D spending in the automotive sector.
North India largest automotive market is dominated by two-wheelers, with high demand for passenger cars like SUVs. West India has high demand for luxurious passenger cars and sedans. South and east prefers two-wheelers.
Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Hatchbacks
Mini Hatchback
Small Hatchback
Sedans
SUVs
MUVs/ MPVs
Other
Commercial Vehicles
Truck
Bus
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Others
Two Wheelers
Motorcycles
Scooters
Electric Bikes
Three Wheelers
Auto Rickshaws
Goods Carriers
Others
By Type
Petrol
Diesel
Electric cars
Others
Market Key Players:
Tata Motors Ltd
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Maximize Market Research is leading in Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
