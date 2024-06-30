Kratom Market to reach upto USD 5.69 Billion in 2030 with CAGR of 17.2 percent says Maximize Market Research
Global Kratom Market size was valued at USD 1.87 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 percent from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 5.69 Billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2024 ) Demand for holistic lifestyle, Kratom market sees opportunity. Being unapproved by FDA, and having status of illegal substance in some states in US, the demand still persists. With 10-16 million users recorded in US in 2020, Kratom is seen as natural way to improve health. This is used for easing opioid withdrawal symptoms and pain management. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) is researching on it.
North America with 600% of increase in demand for Kratom over 5-year period faces opioid crisis. Over 10 million recorded users Kratom is available online as well as offline. Asia-Pacific dominates global market with over 100% increased demand over last 5 years. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar are major producers. Europe sees 200% and Australia has 400% increase over five year period.
The dosing determines effect of Katom. Higher doses (5-15 g) can induce opioid-like sedative effect, while Lower doses (1-5 g) has stimulating effect similar to cocaine. High doses can cause Toxidrome, euphoria, while with chronic use symptoms like tremors, frequent urination, and anorexia are seen.
Market Segmentation
by Form
Processed Kratom
Raw Kratom Leaves
by Product Type
Powdered Kratom
Kratom Extracts
Kratom Capsules and Tablets
Kratom Tinctures
by Application
Pain Management
Mood Enhancement
Energy and Focus
Relaxation and Anxiety Relief
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Market Key Players:
Kraken Kratom
Happy Hippo Herbals
PurKratom
Kats Botanicals
Coastline Kratom
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
