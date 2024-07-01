Identity Threat Detection and Response Market Share, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2030
The expansion of identity threat detection and response (ITDR) is propelled by the continuously evolving global threat landscape and combating threat-targeting identities and identity systems.
The global Identity Threat Detection and Response Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2024 to USD 35.6 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The expansion of identity threat detection and response (ITDR) is propelled by the continuously evolving global threat landscape and combating threat-targeting identities and identity systems. ITDR provides response strategies ensuring the protection of sensitive and confidential data.
Identity Threat Detection and Response Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Rise in user identity targeted cyber crimes
Evolving remote work landscape.
Growing regulatory environment
Restraints:
Navigating complexities of solutions for small businesses.
Privacy concerns due to collection of extensive user activity data
Difficulty in distinguishing between genuine threats and false alarms
Opportunities:
Inclusion of AI/ML.
Growing trend toward cloud-based services
Improving communication and data exchange through integration of systems
List of Key Players in Identity Threat Detection and Response Market:
Microsoft (US)
IBM (US)
CrowdStrike (US)
Zscaler (US)
Tenable (US)
Veronis (US)
BeyondTrust (US)
CyberArk (US)
Proofpoint (US)
Quest (US)
Governments worldwide increasingly emphasize the importance of robust identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solutions to counter growing cyber threats and safeguard critical infrastructure. Key initiatives include funding research and development grants, supporting startups through grants and incubator programs, and enforcing data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. They also promote cybersecurity frameworks, critical infrastructure protection standards, and public awareness campaigns. Collaboration with the private sector, through partnerships and procurement policies, further drives ITDR market growth. These efforts underscore a global recognition of ITDR's significance in enhancing digital security and compliance with industry regulations.
"By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the identity threat detection and response market during the forecast period."
The Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) market is experiencing a notable shift towards cloud-based deployments, which are projected to dominate in the coming years. Cloud solutions offer various advantages, including scalability, reduced infrastructure costs, faster deployment, improved accessibility, and automatic updates. With businesses increasingly adopting cloud technologies and prioritizing agility and innovation, cloud-based ITDR solutions align well with this evolving landscape. The cybersecurity skills shortage further drives the preference for cloud solutions, given their built-in automation and ease of management. While on-premise ITDR solutions may still be favored in scenarios with stringent data security requirements, the overall trend favors cloud-based deployments due to their scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud providers continue to innovate and enhance their offerings, making them increasingly attractive to businesses of all sizes, ultimately shaping the dominance of cloud-based ITDR in the foreseeable future.
“Based on organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
The Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) market is set for significant growth, particularly among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, driven by several key factors. SMEs face increased vulnerability due to limited security resources, a growing reliance on digital tools, and evolving cyber threats. Heightened awareness of cyber risks and emerging data privacy regulations are pressuring SMEs to invest in ITDR solutions. The affordability and scalability of cloud-based ITDR solutions further contribute to SME adoption. These solutions offer improved threat detection, enhanced user access control, and simplified compliance management, positioning SMEs as pivotal drivers of growth in the ITDR market.
“Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth with the highest CAGR in the identity threat detection and response market during the forecast period. “
The Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) market is experiencing remarkable growth globally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where it is projected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate. This surge is fueled by several factors specific to the area. APAC's rapid digital transformation, propelled by adopting cloud computing, mobile technologies, and e-commerce platforms, creates an expanded attack surface for cyber threats. Heightened regulatory focus on data privacy regulations in countries like China, India, and Australia drives the demand for robust ITDR solutions to ensure compliance. The emergence of domestic cybersecurity vendors in APAC and the increasing adoption of cloud-based ITDR solutions contribute to market growth. Government initiatives, such as heavy investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and public-private partnerships, create a supportive environment for the ITDR market's expansion. Despite facing challenges like a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, the APAC region's unique dynamics position it as a key driver of ITDR market growth. It is crucial in protecting critical infrastructure and businesses against cyber threats in the digital age.
Market Players
The major players in the identity threat detection and response market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), CrowdStrike (US), Zscaler (US), Tenable (US), Veronis (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Proofpoint (US), Quest (US), Oort(US), Vectra (US), Proficio (US), Qomplx (US), Adaptive Shield ( Israel), Acalvio (US), Authomize (Israel), Illusive (US), Mindfire (UAE), Rezonate (US), Semperis (US), Sentinelone (US), Silverfort (Israel), Netwrix (US), Vericlouds (US), Microminder (UK), Quorum Cyber (UK) and Mixmode (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
