Ceramic Tile Market: Global Industry Overview and Forecast (2024-2030) Trends, Dynamics, Segmentation by Type, Application and Region
As per Stellar Market Research, the Ceramic Tile Market size was valued at US$ 436.48 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 705.49 Bn. by 2030.
The Ceramic Tile Market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing demand in residential and commercial construction, as a result ceramic tiles are strong, durable, and made up of environmentally friendly materials. The report examines the market’s growth rate, segments, and regional market dynamics using the research methodology that primary data from the industries and secondary data from reliable sources. Also used quantitative and qualitative data and reports.
Ceramic Tile Market Dynamics:
The Ceramic Tile Market are sighted major growth in market because of increasing population and urbanization. They demanded strong, decorative and durable ceramic tiles. The prices of the tiles are increasing since extended production process and high raw material prices but demand for the tiles isn’t that far disturbing.
Ceramic Tile Market Regional Insights:
The North American ceramic tile market is expected to a significant growth during the forecast period (2024-2030). Asia Pacific is the dominated the market (2023) including economies like China and India. Likewise, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa are significantly performing in ceramic tile market.
Ceramic Tile Market Segment Analysis:
by Type
Glazed
Unglazed
Porcelain
By Application
Floor Tiles
Wall Tiles
Others
By End User
Commercial
Residential
Market Key Players
ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.
Kajaria Ceramics Limited
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
China Ceramics Co
Cera Ceramic Tiles
RAK Ceramics
Stellar Market Research is leading Chemical & Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Ceramic Tile Market size was valued at US$ 25.09 Bn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 36.02 Bn. by 2030.
Ceramics Market size was valued at US $ 212.89 Billion in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at 8.13% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US $ 367.95 Billion.
North America Ceramic Tile Market size was valued at US$ 25.09 Bn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 36.02 Bn. by 2030.
Ceramics Market size was valued at US $ 212.89 Billion in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at 8.13% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US $ 367.95 Billion.
