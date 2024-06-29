Sustainable Fashion Market was valued at USD 7.45 billion in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow by CAGR 8.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 12.94 billion
Sustainable Fashion Market size was valued at USD 7.45 Bn. in 2023 and the total Sustainable Fashion revenue is expected to grow by 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 12.94 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market Research, the increasing awareness of environmental and social impacts is driving rapid growth in the market. Leading companies such as Patagonia and Adidas are spearheading initiatives like the "Worn Wear" program and creating footwear from recycled ocean plastic. Major trends in the market include the thriving second-hand market, the rise of rental fashion platforms, and the increasing popularity of upcycling. Challenges in the industry encompass high raw material costs, technological gaps in recycling, and labour-related issues. There are opportunities in the market stemming from innovative materials, circular business models, and sustainable manufacturing practices. The market is anticipated to expand as consumers place greater importance on eco-friendly ethical fashion choices.
“Regions and Competitive Landscape in Market”
North America saw dominance of sustainable fashion in 2023.
Europe saw rapid growth due to a robust fashion sector and strict environmental regulations, led by Germany and France.
Asia-Pacific have growing awareness, with Japan and Australia as leaders.
South America, Middle East and Africa are some of the growing markets
Market Segmentation:
By Product type
Clothing
Footwear
Accessories
Textiles
By Product Nature
Organic
Man-Made or Regenerated
Recycled
Natural
By Distribution Channel
Retail stores
E-Commerce
Sustainable Fashion Events
By Consumer Demographics
Eco-conscious
Mainstream
Brands and Organizations
By End-User
Men
Women
Kids
Sustainable Fashion Market Key Players includes:
Amour Vert
Eileen Fisher Inc
Armed Angels
ASOS Eco
Future Lifestyle Fashions
