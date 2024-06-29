India Ethyl Acetate Market size was valued at USD 0.764 Billion in 2023 with 8.07% CAGR
The India Ethyl Acetate Market size was valued at USD 758.14 Million in 2023 and the total India Ethyl Acetate revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1305.23 Million by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2024 ) As analysed by Maximize Market Research, India will lead the global production of ethyl acetate with more than 470.64 thousand tons in 2023 and is expected to generate $1305.23 million by 2030. India being 4th major exporter in the world, with main markets in Belgium and Italy. India imports from Switzerland and USA.
“India is a major exporter of Pharmaceuticals, with over 200+ countries in India Ethyl Acetate Market
India exports generic drugs and vaccines to 200+ countries. India fulfils over 50% of Africa’s generic requirement, 40% of America’s generic demand, and 25% of all medicine in United Kingdom. India fulfils 60% of global vaccine demand, and leading supplier of DPT, BCG, and Measles vaccines. WHO sources 70% of its vaccines from India.
India has 3000+ pharmaceutical enterprises, 10,500 production facilities boasting for a robust sector. India has 500 API firms accounting for 8% of global value. It also showcases 60,000 generic brands in 60 therapeutic categories, amounting for 20% of global supply.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/
India Ethyl Acetate Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Paints and coating
Medicines
Cosmetics Products
Automobile Parts
Food others
By End user industries:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging
Cosmetics
Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/
India Ethyl Acetate Market Key Players:
Celanese Corporation (Maharashtra, India.)
Eastman Chemical Company (Maharashtra, India.)
Laxmi Organics (Maharashtra, India.)
Alpha Chemika (Maharashtra, India.)
Triveni Chemical (Maharashtra, India.)
Ashok Alco chem Limited (Maharashtra, India.)
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/
Maximize Market Research is leading in Material and chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Textile Coatings Market – The Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Textile Coatings Market is expected to reach US$ 9.15 Bn by 2029.
The Global Crocetin Esters Market – The Market size was valued at USD 385.6 Thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 572.19 Thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8 %
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
“India is a major exporter of Pharmaceuticals, with over 200+ countries in India Ethyl Acetate Market
India exports generic drugs and vaccines to 200+ countries. India fulfils over 50% of Africa’s generic requirement, 40% of America’s generic demand, and 25% of all medicine in United Kingdom. India fulfils 60% of global vaccine demand, and leading supplier of DPT, BCG, and Measles vaccines. WHO sources 70% of its vaccines from India.
India has 3000+ pharmaceutical enterprises, 10,500 production facilities boasting for a robust sector. India has 500 API firms accounting for 8% of global value. It also showcases 60,000 generic brands in 60 therapeutic categories, amounting for 20% of global supply.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/
India Ethyl Acetate Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Paints and coating
Medicines
Cosmetics Products
Automobile Parts
Food others
By End user industries:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging
Cosmetics
Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/
India Ethyl Acetate Market Key Players:
Celanese Corporation (Maharashtra, India.)
Eastman Chemical Company (Maharashtra, India.)
Laxmi Organics (Maharashtra, India.)
Alpha Chemika (Maharashtra, India.)
Triveni Chemical (Maharashtra, India.)
Ashok Alco chem Limited (Maharashtra, India.)
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/
Maximize Market Research is leading in Material and chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Textile Coatings Market – The Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Textile Coatings Market is expected to reach US$ 9.15 Bn by 2029.
The Global Crocetin Esters Market – The Market size was valued at USD 385.6 Thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 572.19 Thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8 %
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results