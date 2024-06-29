Nonprofit Organizations Market expected to reach $377.34 billion by 2029
Nonprofit Organizations Market size was valued at US$ 276.72 Bn. in 2022 & the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 377.34 Bn. by 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market Research, the Global Non profit Market has grown at 3.6% CAGR amounting for $276.72 billion by 2022 since 2015. Covid saw a 9% drop in market, but from 2021 to 2023 market saw CAGR of 5.3%. Market is expected to reach $345.32 billion by 2029 at a 4.53% CAGR. The market faces main challenge in strategic marketing and competition with numerous other agencies.
“2022 Nonprofit Organizations Market Key Facts & Figures”
Globally there are 10 million non-profit organizations
Over 1.3 million 501© organizations are in US
About 10% of US workforce is employed in the sector with 5-10% contribution in economy
10% workforce in US amounts for about 11.9 million individuals. This is third largest employer after retail and manufacturing.
Fees for programmes, commodities, & services account for 48% of revenue for public charities.
The government contributes 33%.
Charitable donations account for 13% of the total.
Investments & other sources account for 6% of the total.
Nonprofit Organizations Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Human Services
Groups
Education
Organizations
Health Care
Organizations
Environment and animals
Religion related
By Development Mode:
Cloud Infrastructure
Data and AI
Productivity Solutions (like Google Workspace, M365 etc.)
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprise
Small & Medium Enterprise
Nonprofit Organizations Market Key Players:
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Direct Relief
Médecins Sans Frontières
AmeriCares
The American Red Cross
The Nature Conservancy
UNICEF USA
The Rotary Foundation
Feed the Children
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
