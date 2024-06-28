Bio-based Leather Market, Size, Global Forecast Report 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis
In terms of value, the bio-based leather market size is projected to increase from USD 107 million in 2023 to USD 216 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.0%.
The report " Bio-based Leather Market by Source (Mushroom, Pineapple, Apple, Cactus, Tree Bark, Leftover Fruits), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Garments & Accessories), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028 " the bio-based leather market size is projected to increase from USD 107 million in 2023 to USD 216 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.
Based on the source, pineapple is projected to be the fastest-growing market for bio-based leather, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Pineapple-based leather is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the bio-based leather industry due to its sustainability and adaptability. For example, Pinatex is a pineapple-based leather that is manufactured from the fibers of pineapple leaves, a byproduct of the fruit industry. It provides a cruelty-free, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional leather, addressing both ethical and ecological concerns. With rising consumer demand for eco-friendly and vegan-friendly products, the pineapple-based leather industry is expected to expand rapidly. Additionally, its lightweight, resilient, and biodegradable nature makes it appealing for usage in fashion, accessories, and upholstery, boosting its potential for growth.
Based on the end-use industry, garments & accessories are projected to be the largest market segment for bio-based leather market, in terms of value, in 2022.
Garments and accessories are expected to dominate the bio-based leather industry due to their significant use of leather materials. Bio-based leather offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional leather as customers prioritize sustainable and cruelty-free design options. Its adjustable features enable the development of fashionable, high-quality clothes and accessories. Moreover, the fashion industry's influence in molding customer choices promotes demand for bio-based leather in this category. With unique bio-leather technologies and a growing awareness of environmental concerns, the garments and accessories segment is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for bio-based leather products.
“Europe is estimated to be the largest region in bio-based leather market in 2022, in terms of value.”
Europe's market supremacy in bio-based leather can be ascribed to the continent's strong dedication to sustainability and tough regulations. European customers are becoming more ecologically concerned and are looking for eco-friendly alternatives, which is driving up demand for bio-based leather. Furthermore, the legislative framework of the European Union stimulates the use of sustainable materials and production techniques, which drives market growth. Bio-based leather is being adopted by European fashion businesses and vehicle manufacturers due to its ethical and environmental benefits. Europe is poised to be the largest region in terms of bio-based leather market value in 2022 because of a mix of consumer awareness, legislative backing, and industry innovation.
Bio-based Leather Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (US), Ananas Anam Ltd. (UK), MycoWorks Inc. (US), Bolt Threads Inc. (US), Modern Meadows (US), Adriano di Marti (Mexico), Ultrafabrics Holdings Co., Ltd. (US), Beyond Leather Materials (Denmark), Fruitleather Rotterdam (Netherlands), and VEGEA (Italy) among others.
