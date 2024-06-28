Indoor Farming Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) by Growing System, Facility Type, and Region
The indoor farming market is rapidly expanding with CAGR of over 11.2% globally, estimated to grow $91.34 billion till 2030.
According to Stellar Market Research, vertically stacked shelves in indoor farming reduces land use by 100 times compared to traditional methods. The farming data also shows, about 95% water is saved while being pest free organic product. This estimates 11.2% CAGR globally. The market is expected to show growth from $40.51 billion in 2023 to $91.34 billion in 2030, due to global need for food security and environmental benefits. The challenges faced by market are high initial investment and technological complexity. Further Research & Development is expected to focus on drug automation & genetic engineering, to meet the consumer demand of sustainable, locally grown food.
With advanced LED lights and efficient management North America dominated the 2023 market with 39.6% share. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at CAGR 7.8% in forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market faces constraint with high intial investment.
Indoor Farming Market Segmentation:
By Growing System
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
By Facility Type
Glass or Poly Greenhouses
Indoor Vertical Farms
Container Farms
Others
Indoor Farming Market Key Players:
Signify Holding (Netherlands)
Everlight Electronics (China)
Argus Control Systems (Canada)
LumiGrow (US)
Netafim (Israel)
Illumitex (US)
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems
