Plant-based Beverages Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) by Product, Source, and Region.
“Health consciousness to drive Plant-based beverages Market(Soy, Almond, Rice, Coconut) with US$ 19.39 Billion in 2023.”
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2024 ) As per Stellar Market Research, the growth of factory-made Plant-based Beverage Market is due to awareness of health issues such as, lactose intolerance, cardiovascular issues, Bone health, Cancer etc. The innovative solutions such as flavour offer significant advantage. The challenges include, fluctuating prices of raw materials and competition from traditional dairy products. The demand and force behind international companies to invest in plant-based alternative depends of consumer taste, health and environmental considerations. Another constraint on the market is presence of regulatory and technological barriers. With CAGR of 12.2% the market promises future growth. Market also offers added growth with diversification and adoption among health-conscious consumers worldwide.
“North America with 40.2% share dominated Plant-based Beverage Market”
North America has been leading the market in 2023, with 40.2% market share. This drive comes with veganism and health awareness. Asia-Pacific to show growth with CAGR of 6.5% in forecast period, as the region sees growing population of health-conscious millennials.
Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Plain
Flavoured
others
By source:
Fruit
Soy
Nuts
Rice
Others
Plant-based beverages Market Key Players includes:
Danone S.A
Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC
LBlue Diamond Growers, Inc.
SunOpta
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc
Freedom Foods Group Ltd.
Califia Farms
Harmless Harvest
Stellar Market Research is leading Food and Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Europe Bike Sharing Market - Market size was valued at US$ 1.47 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.88% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 2.06 Billion.
Germany Coffee Market- Market size was valued at US$ 11294.3 Mn in 2023. Coffee will encourage a great deal of transformation in Beverage Sector in Germany.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
