Micromobility Market: Key Growth Potential and Forecast Analysis (2024-2030)
Micromobility Market size was valued at US$ 52.39 Billion in 2023 and the total Micromobility Market revenue is expected to grow at 17.5% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 162.00 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2024 ) As Per Stellar Market Research, Micromobility including e-scooter, bicycles and skateboards, is poised to grow at CAGR of 17.5%. This is driven by rising fuels costs, urban congestion and parking issues. E-bike and e-scooter sharing services are expected to grow. Many cities are promoting cycling infrastructure despite the effects of COVID-19 and market congestion. Post pandemic world sees mobility returned to pre-crisis level with increased interest from consumers in micro-mobility solutions. China has capital investment of more than $5.7 billion since 2017, in micro-vehicles. This is a good indicator of growth potential and positions of micro-mobility.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Micromobility-Market/495
“Asia-Pacific region dominated 2023 Global Micro-mobility device Market with more than 45% market share.”
The Asi-Pacific, along with North America, and Europe are main market where global sales are centered. Governments in Japan, China, and India are setting up vehicle loading standard, which is expected to spur the growth in the region. During the forecast period of the report Asia-Pacific is projected to have fastest growing market.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Micromobility-Market/495
Market Segmentation:
By Vehicle Type
Skateboards
Hover board
Low Speed EVs
Segway
Mopeds and Scooters
E-kick scooters
Bicycles
By Battery Type
Sealed Lead Acid
NiMH
Li-ion
By Technology
Condensing
Non-condensing
By Fuel
Natural Gas
Oil
Coal
Other
By Sharing Type
Dockless
Docked
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Micromobility-Market/495
Key Players includes:
Yadea Technology Group
JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE
Xiaomi
SEGWAY INC.
SWAGTRON
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive & Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Bike Sharing Market - Market size was valued at US$ 415.00 Million in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.33% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 596.91 Million.
Europe Bike Sharing Market - Market size was valued at US$ 1.47 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.88% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 2.06 Billion.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune-based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Micromobility-Market/495
“Asia-Pacific region dominated 2023 Global Micro-mobility device Market with more than 45% market share.”
The Asi-Pacific, along with North America, and Europe are main market where global sales are centered. Governments in Japan, China, and India are setting up vehicle loading standard, which is expected to spur the growth in the region. During the forecast period of the report Asia-Pacific is projected to have fastest growing market.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Micromobility-Market/495
Market Segmentation:
By Vehicle Type
Skateboards
Hover board
Low Speed EVs
Segway
Mopeds and Scooters
E-kick scooters
Bicycles
By Battery Type
Sealed Lead Acid
NiMH
Li-ion
By Technology
Condensing
Non-condensing
By Fuel
Natural Gas
Oil
Coal
Other
By Sharing Type
Dockless
Docked
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Micromobility-Market/495
Key Players includes:
Yadea Technology Group
JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE
Xiaomi
SEGWAY INC.
SWAGTRON
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive & Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Bike Sharing Market - Market size was valued at US$ 415.00 Million in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.33% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 596.91 Million.
Europe Bike Sharing Market - Market size was valued at US$ 1.47 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.88% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 2.06 Billion.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune-based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results