Polyimide films market to Surpass USD 1.8 Billion by 2028
The polyimide films market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, growing at 8.7% cagr from 2023 to 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market"
The flexible printed circuits application segment accounted for the largest share due to the electronics industry’s increased demand.
Electronic devices can produce heat when operating, and FPCs are frequently exposed to extreme temperature conditions. Because polyimide films can resist high temperatures without degrading, the FPCs will continue to function electrically, even in extreme conditions. This characteristic is essential for devices with powerful CPUs or those working in challenging environments. Many chemicals and solvents are resistant to polyimide films. This resistance protects the FPC’s long-term stability and dependability, essential in manufacturing processes that may expose workers to toxins.
Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films and tapes market.
Polyimide films are used as phase insulation and slot liners in electric motors, particularly those exposed to high temperatures. Even under difficult operating circumstances, these films ensure that the winding wires are kept apart. Insulating tapes are crucial for protecting and securing electrical connections and components, and they are made from polyimide films. These tapes offer dependable electrical insulation while withstanding extreme temperatures.
Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is home to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. Wire harnesses, sensors, and thermal management in automobiles all require polyimide films and tapes. The need for polyimide materials is rising due to rising EV demand and improvements in automotive technology. The Asia-Pacific region’s vital and expanding industries, particularly electronics, automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy, can be attributed to the region’s rising need for polyimide films and tapes.
Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Key Players
Some of the key players in the market include PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DuPont (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), 3M Company (US), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).
