Gaming Accessories Market Is To Reach USD 26.59 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 11.04%. To Forecast 2024-2032
A game accessory can be referred to as an individual piece of hardware required to use a game console or one that enriches the gaming experience.
Pune, 27, June 2024: Global Gaming Accessories Market size was valued at USD 10.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.59 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.04 %. The gaming market is growing rapidly due to several interconnected factors. Technological advancements in graphics, processing power, and virtual reality have led to more immersive and realistic games, attracting a wider audience. Accessibility across consoles, PCs, and mobile devices has democratized gaming, making it easier for people of all ages to participate. Online gaming has added a social dimension, with multiplayer games, live streaming, and esports fostering community and competition. The internet's global connectivity allows gamers to interact and compete worldwide. Additionally, the industry has diversified beyond traditional formats, with mobile gaming becoming a significant segment. Millions now play games on smartphones and tablets, attracting casual gamers who might not invest in dedicated gaming hardware.
Gaming Accessories Market Dynamics
The gaming accessories market has witnessed a dynamic shift with the launch of various new-generation gaming consoles and PC gaming GPUs, as well as the rising adoption of smartphones and rapidly evolving technologies. Industry giants such as Sony and Microsoft have set new benchmarks with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, featuring cutting-edge hardware that delivers unparalleled graphics and seamless gaming experiences. Simultaneously, the PC gaming market has seen a surge in advanced GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, boasting impressive performance gains and innovative features like ray tracing. These trends have spurred peripheral manufacturers to create accessories that complement the powerful new systems, including high-refresh-rate monitors, mechanical keyboards, and advanced gaming mice. Additionally, smartphones have emerged as powerful gaming platforms, driving demand for accessories that enhance mobile gaming, such as advanced controllers, haptic feedback devices, and AR attachments, further enriching the gaming experience.
Gaming Accessories Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Gaming Accessories Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising popularity of gaming as a major entertainment form has significantly increased the demand for high-quality accessories to enhance the gaming experience. North America, in particular, boasts a large and growing population of avid gamers eager to invest in advanced peripherals like gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers. Technological advancements and innovation in gaming accessories are prominent in this region, with companies continually launching cutting-edge products to meet gamers' evolving needs. North America is home to many leading gaming accessory manufacturers and developers, fostering a competitive market that drives innovation and caters to the high expectations of dedicated gamers.
Gaming Accessories Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Gamepads/Joysticks
Gaming Keyboards
Gaming Mice
Gaming Headsets
Virtual Reality Devices
Based on the component, the market is segmented into Gamepads/Joysticks, Gaming Keyboards, Gaming Mice, Gaming Headsets, Virtual Reality Devices. Gamepads/Joysticks are expected to dominate the Gaming Accessories Market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of multiplayer and cooperative gaming has driven demand for versatile and ergonomic controllers. Gamepads and joysticks provide a more immersive and tactile gaming experience than traditional keyboard and mouse setups, appealing to a broader audience, including casual gamers. Moreover, the growth of gaming platforms such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices has increased the need for compatible controllers, boosting sales in this segment. Technological advancements like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers enhance the gaming experience, encouraging gamers to invest in high-quality controllers.
By Device Type
PC (Desktop and Laptop)
Gaming Consoles
Smartphones
GLOBAL GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Gaming Accessories Key Competitors include:
Alienware (Dell) (USA)
Logitech International SA (Switzerland)
Razer Inc. (USA)
Mad Catz Global Limited (Hong Kong)
Turtle Beach Corporation (USA)
Corsair Gaming Inc. (USA)
Cooler Master Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
HyperX (USA)
Anker (China)
Redragon (Eastern Times Technology Co. Ltd) (China)
Nintendo Co. Ltd (Japan)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
SteelSeries – (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Gaming Accessories Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Gaming Accessories market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Gaming Accessories market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Gaming Accessories market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Gaming Accessories market?
Who are the leading companies in the Gaming Accessories market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Gaming Accessories market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Gaming Accessories market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Gaming Accessories market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Gaming Accessories Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Gaming Accessories Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Gaming Accessories Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Virtual Reality in Gaming Market: Size Was Valued at USD 73.42 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 581.84 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 25.86% From 2024-2032
Gaming Market: Size Was Valued at USD 245.47 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 520.07 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% From 2024-2032.
