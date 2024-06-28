Industrial Software Market set to reach $46.6 billion by 2029
Industrial Software Market by Type (Manufacturing Execution System, SCADA, Human Machine Interface, Robotic Software, Fault Detection and Classification, Al in manufacturing, Industrial Metrology), End-use (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2024 ) The global industrial software market was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to USD 46.6 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Several factors create an opportunistic environment for the industrial software market. The global shift towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives drives the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized production processes. This digital transformation imperative spans industries, integrating digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial operations to enhance connectivity, data-driven decision-making, and automation.
Industries under pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance product quality turn to industrial software like MES, SCADA, and APM systems for streamlined processes and operational excellence. Stringent regulatory requirements in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive drive the need for robust quality management and compliance, effectively managed through industrial software solutions. Complex global supply chains benefit from software's ability to manage logistics, inventory, and production scheduling, ensuring visibility and coordination across operations. Sustainability goals also propel adoption, with software optimizing energy use, reducing waste, and enhancing resource efficiency. Technological advancements in AI-driven analytics, cloud computing, and edge computing further expand the capabilities and accessibility of industrial software, supporting continuous improvement and innovation across industries.
Based on the type, AI in manufacturing is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the industrial software market from 2024 to 2029. AI in manufacturing software thrives in an opportunistic environment shaped by several key factors. Manufacturing's abundant data sources, from sensors to processes, fuel AI's ability to analyze real-time data for insights that enhance decision-making, predict maintenance needs, and optimize operations. AI-driven predictive maintenance prevents equipment failures by analyzing historical data, reducing downtime and costs while enhancing reliability. Automated quality control processes improve product quality and reduce waste through precise defect detection. AI also optimizes production planning by forecasting demand, managing resources efficiently, and minimizing inventory levels. In supply chain operations, AI optimizes logistics, forecasts demand fluctuations, and enhances responsiveness, reducing overall costs. By automating routine tasks and providing real-time insights, AI fosters human-machine collaboration, boosting productivity and accuracy. Investments in AI promise significant cost efficiencies, compliance with regulatory standards, and a competitive advantage by improving operational agility and meeting evolving customer demands. Continued advancements in AI technologies further expand its role in manufacturing software, driving innovation and adoption across the industry.
Process industry is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the industrial software market from 2024 to 2029. Industrial software plays a pivotal role in process industries such as Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Energy & Power, and Food & Beverage, driving significant growth due to its transformative impact on operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and product quality. In the Oil & Gas sector, sophisticated software solutions like SCADA and DCS (Distributed Control Systems) manage complex processes such as drilling, refining, and distribution, ensuring safety, optimizing production throughput, and minimizing downtime. Similarly, in Pharmaceuticals, stringent regulatory requirements demand precise control and monitoring of manufacturing processes, achieved through MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems) and Quality Management Systems (QMS) that enhance batch consistency and traceability. Energy & Power industries benefit from advanced software for grid management, asset performance, and predictive maintenance, improving reliability and grid stability. The Food & Beverage sector utilizes MES and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems to streamline production, ensure compliance with food safety standards, and manage inventory effectively. Across these industries, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT, AI, and data analytics is accelerating, driving the demand for integrated and scalable industrial software solutions that support digital transformation initiatives, improve operational visibility, and enable agile decision-making to meet evolving market demands efficiently.
By region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold largest share of the industrial software market during forecast period. The growth of industrial software in China, Japan, and South Korea is driven by Industry 4.0 initiatives aimed at transforming manufacturing into smart factories through advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and big data analytics. Governments in these countries support this transformation with policies that encourage digital adoption, funding for R&D, and regulatory frameworks conducive to technological deployment. Recent instances include China's "Made in China 2025" initiative, focusing on upgrading manufacturing capabilities through automation and digitalization. Japan's "Society 5.0" vision integrates IoT and AI to enhance industrial productivity and sustainability, while South Korea's "Manufacturing Industry Innovation 3.0" emphasizes smart manufacturing and robotics. These efforts are bolstered by investments in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity measures, enabling seamless integration of industrial software for optimized production processes, improved quality control, and enhanced global competitiveness in automotive, electronics, and heavy industries.
The industrial software market includes significant Tier I and II players such as Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US) and General Electric (US), among others are some of the key players in the industrial software market.
These companies possess reliable manufacturing facilities and robust distribution networks in key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have established a strong reputation for their products and services, showcasing their industry expertise through a well-developed portfolio. Their substantial market presence is supported by effective business strategies, allowing them to maintain a significant market share.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
