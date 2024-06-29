Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Project Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Business Plan, Associated Costs
The TPU market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2024 ) The report " Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Raw Material (Diisocyanates, Polyols, Diols), Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Industrial, Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The TPU market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2022.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market”
272 - Market Data Tables
45 - Figures
242 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1091
"Diisocyanate was the largest raw material for TPU market in 2021, in terms of value"
Diisocyanate accounted for the largest market share in the global TPU market, in terms of value, in 2021. The segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period, as it is highly reactive with polyols, resulting in polyurethane formation, easily. MDI-based TPU exhibits excellent mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and elasticity, making it suitable for various applications in industries such as automotive, footwear, and industrial coatings.
"Footwear was the largest end-use industry for TPU market in 2021, in terms of value"
Footwear application accounted for the largest market share in the global TPU market, in terms of value, in 2021. However, automotive segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The significant share of TPU in the footwear segment is due to its excellent properties such as abrasion resistance, durability, and flexibility. TPU is commonly used in shoe soles, heels, and toe caps, providing comfort, shock absorption, and slip resistance. Its versatility, customization options, and cost-effectiveness have also contributed to its popularity in the footwear industry.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1091
"Asia Pacific was the largest market for TPU in 2021, in terms of value."
Asia Pacific was the largest market for global TPU market, in terms of value, in 2021. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific. It is projected to witness second-highest growth during the forecast period considering of high usage of TPU in the region for automotive and medical application. The major players operating in Asia pacific region includes Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China) and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), among others.
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Key Players
The key players in this market BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China), American Polyfilm, Inc. (US), Epaflex Polyurethanes SpA (Italy), COIM Group (Italy), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), and Avient Corporation (US). Continuous developments in the market—including new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and expansions—are expected to help the market grow. Leading manufacturers of TPU have opted for new product launches to sustain their market position.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermoplastic-polyurethanes.asp
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market”
272 - Market Data Tables
45 - Figures
242 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1091
"Diisocyanate was the largest raw material for TPU market in 2021, in terms of value"
Diisocyanate accounted for the largest market share in the global TPU market, in terms of value, in 2021. The segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period, as it is highly reactive with polyols, resulting in polyurethane formation, easily. MDI-based TPU exhibits excellent mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and elasticity, making it suitable for various applications in industries such as automotive, footwear, and industrial coatings.
"Footwear was the largest end-use industry for TPU market in 2021, in terms of value"
Footwear application accounted for the largest market share in the global TPU market, in terms of value, in 2021. However, automotive segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The significant share of TPU in the footwear segment is due to its excellent properties such as abrasion resistance, durability, and flexibility. TPU is commonly used in shoe soles, heels, and toe caps, providing comfort, shock absorption, and slip resistance. Its versatility, customization options, and cost-effectiveness have also contributed to its popularity in the footwear industry.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1091
"Asia Pacific was the largest market for TPU in 2021, in terms of value."
Asia Pacific was the largest market for global TPU market, in terms of value, in 2021. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific. It is projected to witness second-highest growth during the forecast period considering of high usage of TPU in the region for automotive and medical application. The major players operating in Asia pacific region includes Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China) and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), among others.
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Key Players
The key players in this market BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China), American Polyfilm, Inc. (US), Epaflex Polyurethanes SpA (Italy), COIM Group (Italy), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), and Avient Corporation (US). Continuous developments in the market—including new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and expansions—are expected to help the market grow. Leading manufacturers of TPU have opted for new product launches to sustain their market position.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermoplastic-polyurethanes.asp
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results