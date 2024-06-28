Calcium Phosphate Market Is USD 1269.6 Million 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 5.47% To Forecast 2024-2032
Calcium phosphate is a common inorganic compound. It is a calcium salt of phosphoric acid and is widely used in variety of industrial areas, including the pharmaceuticals, and food & agriculture.
Calcium Phosphate Market size was valued at USD 786.15 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1269.6 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.47%.
Pune, 27, June 2024: The Calcium Phosphate Market was valued at USD 786.15 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1269.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.47%. Calcium phosphate is a common inorganic compound. It is the calcium salt of phosphoric acid and is widely used in several industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture. Various applications of calcium phosphate in various industries are the most important factor for the expansion of the market. Favorable properties such as higher nutritional value and longer shelf life are driving the growth of the calcium phosphate market. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, dynamic change in consumer behavior and demand for food products are expected to augment the demand for calcium phosphate.
Increasing number of patients suffering from rickets, osteoporosis, homozygous thalassemia, osteomyelitis, fractures is increasing the acceptance of dental and dental products. The demand for calcium phosphate in agriculture is expected to increase as it is an essential ingredient in the manufacture of fertilizers. Growing awareness among farmers to improve crop quality and yield is driving the demand for high-quality fertilizers and is projected to boost the growth of the calcium phosphate market during the forecast period.
Calcium Phosphate Market Dynamics
Calcium phosphate is widely used as a food stabilizer and food additive in the HoReCa industry. It acts as a thickening and stabilizing agent and will continue to be widely used in oil and water-based formulations. Other important properties of calcium phosphate, as an acidity regulator, help retain moisture in food, preserve texture in canned vegetables and flour processing. In addition, it is widely used in the production of processed foods and bakery and confectionery products. Growing demand for products such as flours, bakery mixes, cheeses and soy-based beverages due to rising incomes is likely to increase the demand for products across the food sector. The demand for high-quality foods and nutrients enriched with phosphorus, iron, calcium and magnesium will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Growing demand for calcium phosphate as an important compound in the manufacture of fertilizers in agriculture will create a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the calcium phosphate market during the forecast period. In addition, the agricultural sector is expected to grow tremendously in various regions of the world. The increase in demand for crop quality and enrichment fertilizers is also estimated to increase the demand in the calcium phosphate market. Creating awareness among farmers and agribusinesses about scientific methods to produce more and increase yields is likely to have a positive impact on the market and is expected to create new opportunities for growth in the agricultural sector.
Calcium Phosphate Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Calcium Phosphate Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Europe is expected to dominate the calcium phosphate market in the forecast years. Thus, success in the treatment of uncovered fractures and dental hypersensitivity problems is expected to rapidly accelerate product growth. Increases in constipation, lifestyle diseases and bloating, as well as increased spending on personal health care, increase calcium and mineral intake. Increasing use of joint and bone health supplements among the geriatric population is also likely to contribute to overall growth in the European region. In Europe, the market is expected to see significant growth as the government increasingly focuses on public health and investment in the pharmaceutical sector in the UK, Italy, Spain and Germany increases. In addition, initiatives by R&D manufacturers to develop new drugs are expected to increase the demand and boost the calcium phosphate market in the European region during the forecast period.
Calcium Phosphate Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Monocalcium phosphate
Dicalcium phosphate
Tricalcium phosphate
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Monocalcium phosphate, Dicalcium phosphate, and Tricalcium phosphate. Dicalcium Phosphate is expected to dominate the Calcium Phosphate Market during the forecast period. Strong applications of calcium phosphate in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and nutritional industries lead to industry growth. The use of calcium phosphate as leavening agents, emulsifiers and medical diluents in the production of health foods and pharmaceuticals will further increase the industrial demand. Additionally, the use of dicalcium phosphate in the water treatment sector due to its absorbent property will contribute to the growth of the segment in the forecast years.
By Application
Pharmaceutical
Foods & Beverages
Chemicals
GLOBAL Calcium Phosphate MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Calcium Phosphate Key Competitors include:
Innophos (US)
Prayon (Belgium)
ICL PP (Israel)
Chengxing Industrial (China)
Hens (Indonesia)
Budenheim (Germany)
Tianjia Chem (China)
Hindustan Phosphates (India)
Thermphos (Netherlands)
Kolod Food Ingredients (China)
Gadot Biochemical (Israel)
Haifa Group – (Israel) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Calcium Phosphate Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Calcium Phosphate market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Calcium Phosphate market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Calcium Phosphate market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Calcium Phosphate market?
Who are the leading companies in the Calcium Phosphate market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Calcium Phosphate market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Calcium Phosphate market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Calcium Phosphate market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Calcium Phosphate Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Calcium Phosphate Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Calcium Phosphate Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
